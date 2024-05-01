12 Best dressed stars in May 2024: Ncuti Gatwa, Rosalià, Rebel Wilson, more

It's May, arguably fashion's most exciting month.

With premieres galore, Anya Taylor-Joy embarking on the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga press tour and glamorous guests attending star-studded spring parties, May is already proving to be an impossibly stylish canvas for the style set to present their most fabulous outfits.

Most noteworthy, of course, is the upcoming Met Gala, which promises to bring A-listers and the style elite together for the chicest night of the year. We couldn't be more excited to see what the red carpet delivers.

From Gwen Stefani's 2000s punk-pop premiere look to Zoe Saldana's romantic red outfit and Ryan Gosling's mint green power suit, see which stars have made it onto HELLO!'s best dressed radar this month…

Best dressed stars in May 2024 so far

© Getty Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who star and Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa turned heads in New York as he stepped out in a kiwi green jumper and textured herringbone trousers. Ncuti layered his vibrant green knit over a candy pink wool vest, playing with clashing colours to complete his head-turning ensemble.



© Gotham Rosalià BIZCOCHITO singer Rosalisà expertly combined the cottagecore and grunge-girl aesthetic in a seamlessly executed outfit. The Spanish singer's street style look was captured as she left a hotel in New York.



© Getty Rebel Wilson All eyes were on Rebel Wilson at the UK premiere of The Almond And The Seahorse. The Australian actress looked divine in a collared lace dress, featuring a contrasting collar and pockets, a preppy button-down bodice and flattering midi length.



© Getty Zoe Saldana Avatar actress Zoe Saldana served romance and drama in a sheer ruby-hued dress layered beneath a berry-toned coat and red sandals. The monochromatic maven stepped out in New York City looking fabulous in her sculpted attire.





© Brendon Thorne Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy kicked off the month with the first look at her Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga press tour wardrobe. Following suit of Margot Robbie's Barbie-inspired wardrobe, Florence Pugh's ethereal Dune: Part Two tour-drobe and Zendaya's winning tennis-themed looks for her latest movie, Challengers, Anya became the latest A-lister to embody her on screen character off screen. Touching down in Sydney, Australia, the actress looked fierce in a rust-coloured asymmetrical dress elevated with a statement leather fishtail skirt.

© Getty Gwen Stefani At 54, Hollaback Girl hitmaker Gwen Stefani has immortalised her sartorial identity in the form of fishnets and tartan - and she's never not looking her best. The Voice US star stepped out with her husband, Blake Shelton at the Fall Guy premiere. Gwen channelled a punk pop aesthetic in a stunning green and black plaid suit coat, accessorising with a bespoke diamond necklace that spells out the couple's last names.

© Dave Benett Nell Mescal Irish singer Nell Mescal looked beautiful in a strapless white dress flecked with silver detailing to attend a celebration for her debut EP 'Can I Miss It For A Minute?'. Her brother, Paul Mescal, was sure to support his sister by keeping a low profile at the event in a boxy white shirt and 80s inspired straight-leg jeans.

© Getty Agness Deyn & Alexa Chung A reunion that results in a sartorial match made in heaven. Agness Deyn and Alexa Chung reunited at Bistrotheque's 20th birthday celebration dinner in partnership with Tanqueray No. TEN. Alexa kept things simple in a streamlined black maxi dress, while Alexa opted for a playful green tulle dress and black Adidas sambas to complete her grunge aesthetic.



© Getty Ryan Gosling If seeing Ryan Gosling in a mint-green suit wasn't enough the first time we saw him wear one at the UK premiere of Barbie, the Hollywood star revived his pastel-hued power dressing at the premiere of The Fall Guy.



Emily Blunt British actress Emily Blunt was a tangerine dream in a glittering Aperol-hued dress to attend the premiere of The Fall Guy. Complete with an asymmetrical neckline and peppered with iridescent sequins threaded throughout, Emily's winning look shone on the red carpet as she paired her outfit with statement gold accessories. Emily wore a suite of jewels from Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany, including earrings, bracelets and a ring.

© Phillip Faraone Hannah Waddingham Proving her penchant for a power suit, Hannah Waddingham looked exquisite in a blue, tailored trouser suit at the premiere of The Fall Guy.





