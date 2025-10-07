Taylor Swift showcases her ultra long legs in silver mini dress in head-turning appearance on The Tonight Show

Taylor Swift turned heads and sparkled under the studio lights as she made a dazzling appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. The pop superstar looked effortlessly glamorous in a shimmering silver mini dress that showed off her famously long legs. The one-shoulder design featured an elegant draped neckline and subtle glittery fabric that caught the light with every movement.

Her look was completed with towering platform heels adorned with rhinestones, adding even more length to her statuesque frame. Taylor styled her hair in a chic braided updo with soft face-framing pieces, and her makeup was classic Swift: winged liner, glowing skin, and nude lip.

The appearance comes after The Life of a Showgirl singer was one of six celebrity guests who appeared this week on The Graham Norton Show, hours after the release of her latest album.

© Instagram Taylor showcased her famously long legs on The Tonight Show

The 14-time Grammy winner was pictured on the couch alongside a bevy of A-list stars including Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi. Taylor's episode of The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday October 3 - the day that her record is released.

© Instagram Taylor wore a stunning silver mini dress

The star shared that she wants to finish promoting her album before the "fun" task of planning her wedding. On Norton’s show, she revealed the lengths Travis went to in his proposal.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Taylor looked incredible

"He really crushed it by surprising me," the star said. "While we were talking on his podcast he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out - 10 out of 10."

Asked when the wedding was happening, Taylor coyly said: "You’ll know". The singer then added: "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan."

© GC Images Taylor with her fiance Travis Kelce

The Life of a Showgirl is set to take us into the mindset of Taylor while she was on the Eras Tour. "This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life," she told fans during an appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.