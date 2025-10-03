Taylor Swift showcases her dazzling engagement ring as she confirms suspicions around surprising proposal

Taylor Swift has stunned fans in a crystal embellished halter neck black mini dress for a UK TV appearance filmed ahead of the highly anticipated release of her 12th studio album. Her sparkling dress, which retails at $1875, was perfectly offset by her dazzling engagement ring, which is believed to have cost her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce between $700,000 and $1,000,000. Taylor completed the look with glamorous dangling earrings and bright red lipstick. The Life of a Showgirl singer is one of six celebrity guests who appear this week on The Graham Norton Show, which was filmed on Thursday and airs on Friday night, hours after the release of her latest album.

The 14-time Grammy winner was pictured on the couch alongside a bevy of A-list stars including Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi. Taylor's episode of The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday October 3 - the day that her record is released.

The star shared that she wants to finish promoting her album before the "fun" task of planning her wedding. On Norton’s show, she revealed the lengths Travis went to in his proposal.

© BBC Taylor dazzles while filming 'The Graham Norton Show'

"He really crushed it in surprising me," the star said. "While we were talking on his podcast he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out - 10 out of 10."

Asked when the wedding was happening, Taylor coyly said: "You’ll know". The singer then added: "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan."

© BBC Taylor was all smiles on set

The 35-year-old music superstar will also be speaking to UK radio stations Heart and Capital on the day of the album’s release, as well as making appearances on other late-night shows, chatting to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday before Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday.

The Life of a Showgirl is set to take us into the mindset of Taylor while she was on the Eras Tour. "This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life," she told fans during an appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.

© BBC Taylor with other A-list guests on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Fans already know that those 20 months on tour were some of the most devastating and yet also most memorable times of the 35-year-old's life; she split from long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she had been dating for over six years, during the first weeks of the tour in 2023, and then had a highly public romance with Matty Healy, both of which she wrote about on The Tortured Poet's Department.

© BBC Taylor chatting with guests on 'The Graham Norton Show'

It sounds like The Life of a Showgirl, however, will instead focus on the flipside of the last two years, of the joy she felt traveling the globe, connecting with millions of fans, and falling in love with NFL star Travis Kelce, who attended her Kansas City stop in July 2023 and then used his podcast to tell the world he wanted to meet her and take her on a date.

Taylor is a long-time fan of Graham's red sofa, and last appeared in 2019 for the release of Lover, during which time she also performed; Lewis Capaldi is slated to perform on this episode.