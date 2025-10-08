Jennifer Lopez opens up about dramatic wardrobe malfunction: 'The thing just falls apart'

Jennifer Lopez has addressed the awkward wardrobe malfunction she faced during her recent performance in Poland. During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Show, the 56-year-old reacts to some of her most viral on-stage mishaps. Jimmy asked Jennifer if her golden dress malfunction was part of the show. "No. It wasn't part of the show," she replied. "They made that outfit that day. I had seen a picture of an old supermodel from, like, the 90s, Yasmine Blythe, and she had this cute little outfit. I was like, let's make this outfit." The singer shared that the dazzling golden outfit was made "just because I felt like it".

She continued: "Made them crazy to make this outfit. And they never had a chance to do it. Didn't know if I was really gonna wear it, but I did at the last second. And I go out there, and the thing just falls apart." Visibly amused by the story, the host asked: "But you went right with it?" Jennifer then explained that she remained poised despite the mishap. "I was like, thank God I had a big, you know, underwear on," she added.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Jennifer Lopez appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show

Jennifer’s time on stage has seen more than just the occasional costume malfunction. The star has also faced an insect crawling up on her mid performance. "I felt something happening. And I was just like, oh, I thought it was, like, a bug that was flying around, because I could see bugs in the lights, you know? You can see them. You're outside in these venues. And I thought it was just, like, touching me and coming back, but it was crawling. If you see the whole clip, it's crawling up my body the whole time," she explained.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Jennifer looked stunning in a sequin lace dress

She continued: "And-and then, finally, it was, like, it got to my neck, and I was towards the end of the song, and I was like, I'm not gonna... Whatever it is, you know, it's just-it's just touching and going back, because it was just, like, little legs. So I felt like that. And I was like, just try to finish the song."

Jimmy praised Jennifer for remaining professional during her tour. "Yes, and I... Then I realized... I was like, it might be on me. And I didn't realize... I didn't know it was that big. I didn't know what it was. But when I went like this and I threw it…" she shared. The host then asked if anyone got hit by the insect, to which Jennifer replied: "No, I saw it in the light, and it looked like a helicopter. It was the size of a helicopter. It had... It had a face on it."