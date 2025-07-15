Jennifer Lopez wows in sequin bodysuit and thigh-high boots

Jennifer Lopez is currently on her Up All Night Euro-Asia tour, and her European fans are definitely feeling the heat.

From her opening night in Vigo, Spain to her recent show at Madrid’s Movistar Arena, JLo has been turning heads with show-stopping outfits.

At 55 years old and just days away from turning 56 on July 24, Jennifer is owning the stage with confidence and style that seem to defy time. Her performance on July 13 in Madrid was unforgettable.

She wore a sparkling silver sequined bodysuit that perfectly highlighted her toned, curvy figure and shone brilliantly under the arena lights as she performed. Jennifer also wore a dramatic floor-length gold fringe jacket that brought even more glamour and movement to her look.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowd at Madrid's Movistar Arena

This might just be one of her best concert outfits yet. Styled by her longtime glam team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Jennifer has been serving ultra-glam fashion show after show.

The duo who have helped create many of her most iconic looks over the years have crafted a bold confident and sexy style for this tour showing off J.Lo as the pop icon she is.

© Getty JLo owned the stage with confidence and style

New song post-divorce

On the opening night of her Up All Night tour in Spain, Jennifer Lopez teased a new breakup song called "Wreckage of You." The emotional ballad seems inspired by her recent split from Ben Affleck.

She sings: "Because of you, I am stronger, wiser, better than I've ever been," and adds, "I won’t let you no longer have this sacred part of me." It’s clear Jennifer is ready to move on and leave the messy divorce behind her.

© Getty The On The Floor singer has been styled by longtime glam team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

She is clearly putting her energy into her new music and performances, showing real strength through it all.

Beyond the fashion, Jennifer is also making headlines for other reasons. Rumours about her recent divorce from Ben Affleck have been swirling but she is keeping her focus on the tour and has not spoken publicly about it.

© Getty JLo's tour is continuing in Barcelona, Budapest, Lucca, Istanbul, Dubai and more

The Up All Night tour is blazing across Europe with stops in Barcelona, Budapest, Lucca, Istanbul, Dubai and more coming up. We cannot wait to see what stunning looks she has in store next.