Kate Hudson shares 15 minute treatment that gives her 'fresh' skin

While the secrets behind Hollywood stars' glowing complexions and age-defying treatments are often shrouded in mystery, Kate Hudson is breaking the rules – generously sharing her latest go-to skincare treatment with fans. The 46-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Monday to document her visit to celebrity skin expert Nurse Jamie. "Quick trip to visit my favorite @nursejamiela," penned Kate over a photograph of the waiting room. The following post featured the actress lying on an aesthetic bed while undergoing an Opus Plasma treatment. "We did a quick Opus Plasma session," wrote the star.

Kate showed off the radiant results of the treatment with a photo of herself playfully pouting into a handheld mirror. "Only took 15 minutes and my skin is feeling fresh and ready for the week!" she added. Opus Plasma is a non-surgical skin resurfacing treatment that uses fractional plasma technology to improve skin texture, tone, and overall appearance.

Plasma energy is created by combining radiofrequency energy with a metal tip that interacts with the air. This creates micro-injuries in the skin, stimulating the body’s natural healing process, which boosts collagen and elastin production. The treatment targets fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone or texture, and enlarged pores.

© Instagram Kate opted for Opus Plasma treatment

© Instagram Kate showed off her glowing results

Kate's beauty regime

The actress opened up about her beauty routine in an interview with Good Housekeeping last year. "My mom has been cold plunging and doing saunas since the 1970s; I think that both are brilliant for you," she shared. "If I do a cold plunge before bed, I’ll have an amazing night’s sleep, even if I just hop into cold water for 30 seconds."

© Getty Images Kate shared details of her beauty routine

She continued: "My personal relationship to beauty is in how I feel internally, and I’m in an incredibly healthy place right now – but I do work at it! The whole matter of appearance is especially complicated for women; there’s a lot of pressure and we’re constantly shown visuals to aspire to, but we’re never quite sure what’s real."

"I love the results I get from laser treatments and I prefer them to injectables or fillers. I’ve been seeing [Hollywood skincare expert] Nurse Jamie since my early 30s." Kate also shared the one product she can't live without – and it's super affordable. "I take coconut oil everywhere I go. That’s my basic: it’s good for my skin, it’s good for my hair and it takes my makeup off," she explained.