Suri Cruise beams in micro shorts as she shows off her playful summer style

Suri Cruise is quickly emerging as the new It-girl on the scene, and if her recent outfit is any indication, she’s delivering major summer sartorial inspiration this season.

The 19-year-old stepped out in a chic ensemble while she enjoyed some downtime with friends in New York City on Monday. Suri rocked a double denim look that featured an oversized jean jacket and a pair of dark-wash, micro-mini shorts. The look was layered over a black bandeau top that boasted a sweetheart neckline.

© Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID Suri Cruise rocked a laid-back look in a denim jacket, mini shorts, and brown suede boots

Katie Holmes' daughter completed her casual outfit with a pair of tanned cowboy-inspired boots. Suri slicked back her luscious brunette locks into a high ponytail while her makeup was left natural and radiant. The teenager appeared in bright spirits as she spent a day out in the city with her classmates.

Suri is currently a student at Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she's been living since August 2024. Ahead of her daughter's departure, Katie told Town & Country: "I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

© Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID Suri Cruise enjoyed a day out with her classmates

Katie and Suri's shared send of style

The Dawson's Creek alum has long been an undisputed fashion mogul since the late '90s – and it now seems her daughter is following in her footsteps.

During an interview with The Times last year, Katie revealed that she shares clothes with her teenage daughter. "I mean, I've saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions."

© Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes

She added: "Sometimes the basics definitely disappear. But that's fine."

It seems fashion runs in the family as the actress's mother ran a successful drapery business. "My mother had a very successful drapery business, but then when I was born — I was a lot of work. [laughs] So she gave it up," Katie told InStyle.

"But my mom is an incredible quilter, and one of my sisters is an art teacher, so I grew up with that."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images The actress is a fashion muse

Katie also opened up about Suri's growing sense of style, saying: "I've always wanted Suri to feel empowered [in that way] too.

"I remember asking her what kind of party she wanted for her fourth or fifth birthday, and she said a fairy party.

"So we went to the fabric store and picked out everything we needed for fairies. I wanted her to create things instead of having stuff done for her. That way she was always in charge."