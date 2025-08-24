Dua Lipa brushes off 'challenges' with 'modern' 30th birthday party dress with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is making the most of some August sun and in style as she jetted off to Jamaica to mark a personal milestone with her actor fiancé in tow. The 'Dance the Night Away' singer took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from her time spent on holiday celebrating her 30th birthday alongside her Masters of the Air star beau, Callum Turner. "This last lap around the sun has been, without a doubt, my favorite year yet," Dua's message began.

"The past 10 years have been the most incredible ride I could've ever dreamed of… my 20s were pure MAGIC. Not without their challenges or awkward moments, but filled with more love, joy, and lessons than I ever imagined. I'm so deeply grateful for every step of the journey and everything it’s taken to get here," the star continued, before going on to thank her family, particularly her parents, sister Rina, and brother Gijn for supporting her dreams of becoming a popstar.

© @dualipa Dua looked amazing in a backless gown "Sometimes I think the people I keep close are my greatest achievement. Looking around the table this summer at my partner, my closest friends, and my loved ones (the very best of the best), I know I’ve done something right," she gushed, before thanking her fans: "To everyone who’s been on this journey with me from tiny club shows to Wembley Stadium, anywhere and everywhere in the world, thank you for letting the music be the place where we’ve met, grown, and shared so much of life together. I carry every single moment with me, and I’ll never stop being grateful. The most beautiful part is knowing there’s still so much more ahead… and that we get to keep experiencing it side by side."



© Instagram Dua Lipa's jetset birthday To mark the occasion, Dua was seen wearing a gorgeous backless gown with chunky gold jewellery and beachy mermaid waves in her hair as she enjoyed a meal with The Boys in the Boat star, Callum, in Jamaica. She also rocked a maximalist yellow manicure and a bronzed makeup look featuring a matte brown-toned nude lip and fluttery lashes – gorgeous!

© Instagram "I LOVE this outfit! It's the ultimate birthday dress- it's show-stopping and screams celebration with its bold cranberry colour and applique detail," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says. "The base of this dress is crochet - a huge trend for summer 2025, and the way the singer accessorises it with chunky gold jewellery, statement rings and a crazy manicure is so modern."



© @dualipa Though Dua spent the big day with Callum, she previously shared photos from her pre-birthday celebration spent with friends in Ibiza. Here, she rocked an array of gorgeous swimwear pieces and one killer party dress. The highlight of her swim wardrobe was a pair of white bikini bottoms styled with a bohemian white frilly top with long sleeves that looked beautiful when styled with layered gold necklaces and statement hoop earrings.

