Joan Collins, 92, makes dramatic entrance in caped mother-of-the-groom dress at son Sacha's wedding

Congratulations are in order for Dame Joan Collins as her son Alexander 'Sacha' Newley got married over the weekend – and what a chic mother-of-the-groom she was! The Dynasty actress, 92, was seen arriving at the incredible lakeside castle venue in Salzburg wearing an impeccable caped outfit. The powder blue look featured a knee-skimming skirt, a square neckline, and was paired with an oversized hat in the matching pastel hue.

The Hollywood star also wore a pair of beige suede pumps as she walked her son, whom she shared with the late Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory actor Anthony Newley, down the aisle to marry American singer Sheela Raman, 41. The couple tied the knot with incredible mountainous views surrounded by their closest friends and family, with the bride donning a semi-sheer lace dress.

© Instagram Joan looked so glamorous in her powder blue look

"What a gift to stand side-by-side, surrounded by our beloved friends and family, as we step into this new chapter together," the bride penned on Instagram afterwards. "Our wedding day was more than a celebration, it was a reflection of the creative life we’re building together, full of music, laughter, and love, and our little girl, who makes every day more glorious as she blossoms."

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in Salzburg in Austria

A reception followed, where guests enjoyed a meal while sitting on long tables covered in beautiful flowers in shades of pink and orange. Flexing their musical streak, the couple soon serenaded each other on stage before taking to the floor for their first dance. "It was a magical three days," Joan commented.

Joan Collins' weddings

Joan herself has been married five times. Sacha's father was her second husband, with the Warning Shot actress having been married to Irish actor Maxwell Reed between 1952 and 1956. After splitting from Anthony Newley in 1971, the star married American businessman Ron Kass in 1972, and they share a daughter, Katyana Kass, 53. The couple went their separate ways in 1983, and she wed Swedish singer Peter Holm in 1985. Their marriage was over within two years, and Joan married her current husband, Percy Gibson, in 2002 at Claridge's Hotel in London.

© WireImage Joan married her husband Percy Gibson over 20 years ago

"I believe in marriage – which is why I've done it five times – and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary. "Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it."