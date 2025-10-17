Inside Lydia Millen's 'heritage chic' collaboration Princess Kate will love

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Lydia Millen has unveiled her latest collaboration with British heritage brand Holland Cooper. The capsule collection is jam-packed with traditional tweed and so much more as the brand and the social media star set out to marry "traditional craftsmanship with modern influence". Featuring bespoke materials, the collection was inspired by Lydia’s own garden and contains four pieces that were all made from scratch in the UK. Weaving together notes of nature with core elements of timeless style, the clothes and accessories emulate autumnal tones and offer a fresh take on heritage fabric.

A range fit for the Princess of Wales

The collaboration saw Lydia delve into the world of heritage fashion with a brand that is no stranger to royal dress codes. Encompassing a capsule wardrobe with four key pieces, the content creator explained why she felt Kate Middleton would be a big fan of the new offerings.

When asked who she would love to wear her collection, she told HELLO!: "The Princess of Wales, as she is already a fan of Holland Cooper and the collection would lend really beautifully to her style." Lydia continued: "Felicity Jones would look amazing – as would Joanna Lumley - she is an icon, of course, and optimises British-ness. I would also say someone like Rachel Weisz, who is just fantastic."

The Aynhoe blazer is Inspired by the stately home where Lydia and her husband Ali Gordon were married

The Fantastic Four

Dubbed the collection that is "crafting the future of British style", Lydia and the brand's founder, Jade Holland Cooper, came up with four pieces they felt completed a capsule wardrobe. With that in mind, the new collection features the 'Aynhoe' blazer and skirt, which were both inspired by the stately home where Lydia and her husband, Ali Gordon, were married.

The 'Atlas' silk scarf took inspiration from Lydia's own horse, Atlas, and her connection to the equestrian and outdoorsy lifestyle. Rounding out the collaboration, the 'Buckingham' belt, named after the county where Lydia and Ali currently live, is the last piece in the capsule and is hoped to bring "refinement and grounding to every outfit".

Holland Cooper has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with Lydia Millen

What do the experts think?

Having seen Lydia and Jade's new work, Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, said: "As a fashion editor, I’m privy to many style movements and one of the most prolific trends for autumn 2025 is heritage chic. I really admired Lydia’s outfit she wore to her two-year celebration of her book Evergreen, which I attended on 15 October.

"The event was held at the gloriously rustic Fox and Hound in Chelsea, and the decor had a distinctive Cotswolds style to it that mirrored her collaboration with Holland Cooper. Lydia wore a printed, lightly checked midi skirt, which she teamed with a chocolate brown jumper which had a slight peplum hem. I loved the seasonal tones and the fact she expertly styled the look with a double leather belt, which gave the whole ensemble a timeless finish."

Lydia Millen x Holland Cooper collection champions the artistry of British makers while celebrating the power of female-led creativity.

Where will Lydia be wearing her collection next?

Already taking the clothes for a spin, Lydia has been wearing her new line out and about. However, she does feel something is missing and shared that she was keen to have a tweed hat made to complete the look. In terms of where she'll wear her capsule wardrobe next, Lydia said: "I think the collection would suit festivities and carol concerts this year … as well as events set in the English countryside. With a good pair of boots, it would be absolutely perfect."

The internet star went on to share her joy at finally seeing the collection launch and revealed why she was so proud of this particular project. "I have to pinch myself that my beautiful collaboration with Holland Cooper has finally launched for all to enjoy," she gushed. "Working with Jade has been a true honour – and what a joy it has been to work with a female fashion business owner and creative director."

Inspired by Lydia's beloved horse, Atlas, this scarf reflects her connection to the countryside and the equestrian lifestyle she cherishes

Lydia went on to note: "This design partnership is my very first, and it's been manufactured entirely in the UK, which means so much. I feel incredibly passionate about British design and manufacturing, so to see my bespoke tweed on customers will be a true moment to celebrate. We’ve created a collection which blends everything I value most - a celebration of my personal style, honouring timeless tradition and empowering women for generations to come."