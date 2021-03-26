Instagram star Lydia Millen launches a beauty collaboration of dreams 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you follow Lydia Millen on Instagram or her YouTube channel, you'll know that her glow is next to perfect - and now we know why! The UK-based social media star has launched The Glow Edit featuring her favourite By Terry glow-getters. As a firm fan of the Brightening CC serum, Lydia’s edit includes this bestseller teamed up with the new limited edition CC brightening palette in summer-ready harmony “Beach Bomb”. If that's how we can achieve her effortless summer glow, where do we sign up?

Lydia Millen Glow Edit, £80 / $115, By Terry

Lydia Millen said: "I love the idea of an Edit that pretty much does it all from colour correcting to illuminating…it really is everything you need for beautiful and natural-looking radiant skin this Spring/Summer."

Lydia using the limited edition ‘Beach Bomb’ Brightening CC Palette

The Lydia Millen Glow Edit includes

Brightening CC Serum: Infused with radiant rose stem cells, this illuminating primer creates a flawless base with no coverage. Deeply hydrated, skin looks visibly brighter and positively glowing.

The Brightening CC Serum can be used in a multitude of ways: prime your skin for makeup by applying it all over your face, mix a few drops into your foundation to create a ‘lit from within’ glow or use it as a highlighter on cheekbones, brow bone, cupid's bow, down the centre and on the tip of your nose, and around temples.

Limited Edition Illuminating CC Palette Beach Bomb: Achieve a sunny and glowy complexion in time for summer with the new limited edition ‘Beach Bomb’ Brightening CC Palette.

The Lydia Millen Glow Edit is now available to shop at byterry.com. The Bundle Price is £80 / $115 which has a 22% saving.

