How to dress like fashion influencer Lydia Millen - from her £69 summer dress to must-have designer bag

If there’s one thing Lydia Millen has mastered, it’s curating a life filled with beautiful, covetable pieces that make you want to shop immediately. And thanks to her exclusive 30-piece edit, in collaboration with FRASERS, you can now shop her favourite things.
If you've ever wanted to embrace Lydia's stylish Cotswolds-core aesthetic, or wondered what beauty essentials she has stocked in her beauty bag, this edit reveals it all.
- The Edit by Lydia Millen has launched at FRASERS.
- The 30-piece edit includes chic summer dresses, classic accessories and timeless beauty.
- "It’s everything I’ll be reaching for this season," commented Lydia.
Featuring iconic staple brands, including Barbour, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Mulberry, and Jo Malone London, the curated summer edit of ready-to-wear and beauty products reinforces Lydia’s style and luxury aesthetic. Perfect for UK staycations, classic British summer getaways and both casual and formal occasions, the collection blends timeless elegance with everyday luxury.
Lydia is "thrilled" to be bringing out a curated summer holiday and wedding guest edit. The digital creator and author, who has over 1.8M Instagram followers, told HELLO!: "A collection filled with timeless style and effortless beauty. From glowing skin to the perfect plus-one outfit, it’s everything I’ll be reaching for this season. Whether you’re jetting off or RSVPing ‘yes’, consider this your guide to elegant summer dressing.''
First on Lydia’s list? Her signature wardrobe staples — think chic summer dresses, soft knits and classic footwear. Lydia is a big believer in timeless investment pieces, meaning her favourites aren’t just trendy, they're the kind of pieces you'll wear year after year. This is luxury with a modern twist. Of course, the edit wouldn't be complete without those British summer essentials with practical polished pieces; tailored coats, wellies with a fashionable flair and complete the look with timeless accessories.
Make like Lydia and add a spritz of luxurious smelling fragrance to capture her understated glamour, or the finishing touches to your beauty to include Lydia's signature, a nude lip and bronzed, soft makeup for a glowy, "I woke up like this" look.
I've handpicked my favourite pieces in Lydia's edit, including the coolest cardigan, the on-trend wedding guest dress and a bag you can use whatever the occasion.