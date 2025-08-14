How to dress like fashion influencer Lydia Millen - from her £69 summer dress to must-have designer bag

If there’s one thing Lydia Millen has mastered, it’s curating a life filled with beautiful, covetable pieces that make you want to shop immediately. And thanks to her exclusive 30-piece edit, in collaboration with FRASERS, you can now shop her favourite things.

If you've ever wanted to embrace Lydia's stylish Cotswolds-core aesthetic, or wondered what beauty essentials she has stocked in her beauty bag, this edit reveals it all.

AT A GLANCE The Edit by Lydia Millen

The 30-piece edit includes chic summer dresses, classic accessories and timeless beauty.

"It’s everything I’ll be reaching for this season," commented Lydia.

Featuring iconic staple brands, including Barbour, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Mulberry, and Jo Malone London, the curated summer edit of ready-to-wear and beauty products reinforces Lydia’s style and luxury aesthetic. Perfect for UK staycations, classic British summer getaways and both casual and formal occasions, the collection blends timeless elegance with everyday luxury.

© FRASERS The Edit by Lydia Millen includes chic dresses, timeless bags and classic accessories

Lydia is "thrilled" to be bringing out a curated summer holiday and wedding guest edit. The digital creator and author, who has over 1.8M Instagram followers, told HELLO!: "A collection filled with timeless style and effortless beauty. From glowing skin to the perfect plus-one outfit, it’s everything I’ll be reaching for this season. Whether you’re jetting off or RSVPing ‘yes’, consider this your guide to elegant summer dressing.''

First on Lydia’s list? Her signature wardrobe staples — think chic summer dresses, soft knits and classic footwear. Lydia is a big believer in timeless investment pieces, meaning her favourites aren’t just trendy, they're the kind of pieces you'll wear year after year. This is luxury with a modern twist. Of course, the edit wouldn't be complete without those British summer essentials with practical polished pieces; tailored coats, wellies with a fashionable flair and complete the look with timeless accessories.

© FRASERS Lydia wearing the Bardot Neville Dress, featured in her edit with FRASERS

Make like Lydia and add a spritz of luxurious smelling fragrance to capture her understated glamour, or the finishing touches to your beauty to include Lydia's signature, a nude lip and bronzed, soft makeup for a glowy, "I woke up like this" look.

I've handpicked my favourite pieces in Lydia's edit, including the coolest cardigan, the on-trend wedding guest dress and a bag you can use whatever the occasion.

The summer dress

Nobody's Child Colorado Midi Dress © FRASERS £69 at FRASERS Nobody's Child shirred bust dress is a chic summer staple. Made from a lightweight cotton blend, you can wear it even on heatwave days or elevate for summer occasions.



The staple cotton shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren Charlotte Stripe Long Sleeve Oxford Shirt © FRASERS £115 at FRASERS Detailed with a subtle white stripe, this premium cotton shirt is a summer staple. Wear over a ribbed tank, your swimwear or tied at the waist with shorts.

The wedding guest dress

Bardot Neville Mini Dress © FRASERS £129 at FRASERS Butter yellow is the colour of the season, and this mini dress is style personified in the colour du jour. Note the flattering fit and flare shape, plus pockets.

The transitional jacket

Barbour Women's Beadnell Wax Jacket © FRASERS £239 at FRASERS It isn't a British summer without a spot of rain, so keep yourself dry the stylish way with this Barbour wax jacket. Great for festivals, countryside walks and taking you into Autumn.

The classic ballet pumps

Lauren by Ralph Lauren Jayna Ballet Pumps © FRASERS £119 at FRASERS Timeless ballet pumps are an every season essential. These Jayna Ballet Pumps feature a delicate bow detail adorned with metallic hardware accents, padded insoles for comfort, and a classic, rounded toe.



The fresh floral scent

Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne 50ml © FRASERS £86 at FRASERS From the delicate sweetness of bluebells to lily of the valley and eglantine, scent your summer with Lydia's go-to fragrance.

The British weather essential

Barbour Women's Bede Wellington Boots © FRASERS £60 at FRASERS Another essential, whatever the summer weather brings. Barbour's wellies feature a durable rubber construction with an adjustable side buckle for a secure fit.

The designer bag for all occasions