North West's dramatic transformation leaves fans saying the same thing

North West's bold new look has left some fans divided. In a video posted to the TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian, the 12-year-old debuted a dramatic transformation featuring electric blue braids, exaggerated lashes, heavy chains, faux face tattoos and even what appears to be fake piercings. The clip shows North confidently addressing the camera, showing off her layered accessories and edgy new aesthetic with the caption: "Fake piercing and fake tatts for life", referencing the clearly temporary nature of the look. Still, not everyone was sold. While some praised her creativity and confidence, others were left raising eyebrows at how grown-up the style appeared.

“This isn’t cute, shaking my head,” one critic wrote, while another echoed the sentiment: “She can have a style, but this style looks ridiculously grown and not cute for a 12-year-old. Would you want your daughter walking around like this?!”

© TikTok North West's dramatic transformation

Others couldn’t help but note the strong resemblance to North’s famous father, Kanye West. “What in the Kanye West is happening?” a fan quipped. Another said:“Tattoos? I mean if you like it totally do it, it’s really cute but at 12?”

North also sparked debate when she had a dermal piercing on her middle finger recently. In a Reddit thread discussing the piercing, one user wrote: "Ugh, this poor kid." Another commented: "Man I wasn't allowed to have a piercing until I was 20."

© Getty North West is known for her quirky fashion

While internet warriors may have a lot of opinions on North's choices, Kim doesn't seem too worried. She and North posted an outfit transition video to their joint TikTok account, as well as a collage of photos from their summer.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian and North West dress up as Cher and Dionne from Clueless for Halloween

When North was just a few months old, Kim told Grazia that her daughter gravitated toward "sweet things that are not too frilly," noting she favored simple, solid earth-tone pieces. A few years later at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference, the reality star described a then 8-year-old North as "very opinionated" about what she wears, particularly if she dons too much black.

Kim and North twin in furs

North is a regular guest of her mom to fashion events. She attended her first fashion show when she was just one year old. Matching Kim in all black, North snoozed her way in the front row of Givenchy's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015. And in the fall of 2022, North attended the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in baggy dark denim.