Kim Kardashian's daughter North West embraces bold new blonde look in latest video

North West is embracing a bold new look! The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was spotted donning a blonde wig in a playful video on the shared TikTok account she manages with her mom, Kim.

In the clip, North joyfully dances to YG Marley's Praise Jah in the Moonlight, alongside the caption, "The wig is wigging," showcasing her spirited personality.

In the video, North energetically swings her hair and showcases the wig's impressive length, which cascades past her waist.

Her performance is filled with amusing facial expressions and dynamic hand gestures, capturing the audience's attention until the very last second.

For her dance, North opted for a casual look, wearing a white Chicago Bulls tee adorned with red and blue graphics, paired with comfortable black sweatpants.

She accessorized her outfit with subtle earrings and a touch of makeup, highlighting her playful side.

© Getty Images (L-R) Kim Kardashian and North West

North's TikTok, closely supervised by Kim, is a treasure trove of humorous and creative content.

This includes a Valentine's Day special where North adorned her face with red and pink paint, glitter, white eyebrows, and pink lips for a festive transformation.

North West wore her dad's 2016 Met Gala Balmain jacket to the Kardashian's Christmas Eve party

Another video reveals the behind-the-scenes of her makeup application, as North sings along to Saygrace's You Don't Own Me in the lavish bathroom of her famous mother.

Kim shares a profoundly close and affectionate relationship with all her children, with a unique and cherished bond with North, her eldest.

Kim Kardashian and North West

In an episode of The Kardashians, Kim expressed her admiration for North's distinct and imaginative spirit.

"North is really special, smart, creative, and marches to the beat of her own drum," Kim stated, highlighting North's whimsical personality. "Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet, teaching me patience and a lot about life."

In a revealing conversation for i-D's Fall/Winter 2023 issue, North shared her dreams and aspirations, reflecting a blend of ambition and creativity.

North West with her mom Kim Kardashian

"A basketball player, a rapper, um...Well when I was 7 I wanted to be a boxer," she said. "But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side."

Her plans don't stop there; North also envisions a future where she's at the helm of her family's businesses, stating, "Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

Born in June 2013, North made her entrance into the world less than a year before Kim and Kanye's lavish wedding in Florence, Italy.

The couple later expanded their family with three more children: Saint, born in 2015; Chicago, born in 2018; and Psalm, born in 2019.

Kim and Kanye's marriage ended in February 2021, with their divorce being finalized in November 2022, marking the end of a significant chapter in their lives.

