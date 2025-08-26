Kim Kardashian's daughter unveils major hair transformation – and you'll never guess who she looks like

At the age of 12, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is already synonymous with her unapologetically bold style – and now, she’s taken it up a notch with a dramatic hair makeover that channels her aunt Kylie Jenner’s infamous "'King Kylie" era. The pre-teen stepped out with her mom in Rome on Sunday evening for a glamorous girls' dinner at Pierluigi Restaurant. North debuted her new blue hair styled in playful bunches, with the top strands dyed a soft turquoise that gradually faded into a vibrant blue at the ends.

The colorful locks perfectly coordinated with her pale blue ruffled skirt and black corset top. North accessorized with a playful collar, a love heart handbag, and a pair of lace-up black boots.

© TikTok North debuted her new blue hair

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder oozed chic in a black silk dress that featured a sheer panel at the hem. The garment was layered over a black lace bra and styled with a diamond-encrusted crucifix necklace and matching choker. Kim's dark tresses were styled into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glamour courtesy of a smoky eye, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip.

© Getty Images The 12-year-old often critiques her mother's style

North's style

Kim's daughter is slowly becoming a fashion muse in her own right and has exhibited a flair for style from a young age. When North was just a few months old, Kim told Grazia that her daughter gravitated toward "sweet things that are not too frilly," favoring simple, solid earth-tone pieces.

At Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, the reality star described a then 8-year-old North as "very opinionated" about what she wears, particularly if she dons too much black.

© GC Images North is a fashionista and loves to be creative with her outfits

Budding music career

North doesn't just have her sights set on the fashion realm, she is already busy breaking into the music industry. Back in March, Kim's eldest daughter appeared in FKA Twigs' "Childlike Things" music video.

© Getty Images North West and Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week

North made an appearance towards the end of the eight-minute video, where the singer introduced the 11-year-old, surrounded by a group of backup dancers. North donned a furry white hoodie with a pair of matching cozy shorts while her dark tresses were styled into her signature braids. North accessorized her look with a pair of jewel-encrusted glasses and a chunky silver necklace.

In a chat with Interview Magazine, North was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up. She replied: "I don't know, because I already do a lot of stuff that I want to be when I grow up. I just want to pursue my careers now."