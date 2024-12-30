Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago steals the show in family photos

As per usual, Kim Kardashian stunned in a red dress for her annual Christmas photoshoot with her kids; however, despite her red-hot look, it was another Kardashian-West in the photo who had fans talking.

Chicago, Kim's third child, whom she welcomed via surrogate in 2018, stole the show at the family photoshoot, looking like the spitting image of her mother in a sweet red dress and matching red cowboy boots.

The six-year-old, one of four kids whom Kim shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, flashed the peace sign for the camera along with her siblings and posed up a storm with her mom and sister during the photoshoot.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: North West, 11, stuns fans as she towers over mom Kim Kardashian

"Chicago looks like such a sweet little girl!!!" one fan wrote under the photos, while another commented, "Chicagooooooo!!! Is the next top model hunnnnnyyy."

"Chicago is baby Kim 1000%," added another fan, while a fourth wrote, "Chicago is a fashion icon."

The budding fashionista wore her hair in long braids past her waist and exuded joy and holiday cheer. However, Chicago was not the only one who brought it for the shoot.

© Instagram Kim showcased her four kids in the festive snaps

North, 11, rocked a black blazer layered over a white corset-style top, paired with a chic black mini skirt. Her knee-high, fluffy black boots brought a playful touch, while her stacked necklaces added edge to the look.

Kim and Kanye's youngest, Psalm, five, looked laidback in a dark gray zip-up jacket over a black shirt, paired with loose-fitting black pants and gray shoes.

Saint, nine, matched his brother in a black zip-up jacket and matching black shirt, paired with loose black pants and black-and-white sneakers, looking calm and collected.

© Instagram Chicago was the star of the show in the holiday photo shoot

The reality star herself looked incredible in her red satin gown with spaghetti straps that showcased her toned figure. She opted for a side part and went for a wet look in her hair to complete the outfit.

"Absolute perfection," wrote Kim's sister Khloé, alongside heart emojis. Kris Jenner chimed in, adding more heart emojis in the comments section to show her appreciation.

"What a family…you all look so happy," wrote Kim's beloved hair stylist, Chris Appleton.

© Instagram Chicago rocked a red dress with matching red leather cowboy boots

The vibrant photoshoot comes as the Kardashian clan opted out of their annual Christmas Eve bash, a lavish party that has been running since 1978 and only stopped in 2020 for the pandemic.

The luxurious event is often graced by a slew of A-listers, including Paris Hilton and Megan Fox.

Kim explained to Vogue why the family chose not to throw their holiday 'do in 2024 and what their alternate plans were.

© Instagram North and her sister cozied up for a sweet snap

"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, we're doing a really intimate family one that I'm really excited about," she said.

Kim's $60 million Calabasas mansion and Khloé's Hidden Hills home are currently under construction. She explained that the family were "still dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do."

"We've had some legendary Christmas Eve parties, and they're just beginning. Our kids love them, and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition."

Kim is also on the mend after breaking her foot, and Khloé's kids are recovering from having the flu over the Christmas period.