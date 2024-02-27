North West, 10, returns to LA via private jet armed with designer goods after whirlwind Paris trip with dad Kanye West

At only ten years old, North West, the daughter of cultural icons Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, is navigating the world of fame with the ease of a seasoned star.

Recently, North was seen returning to Los Angeles aboard a private jet, a vision of young affluence, accompanied by a nanny and bodyguard—her designer treasures from Chanel and Celine in their careful charge, as reported by TMZ.

Her trip to Paris was a blend of family and spectacle; she joined her father Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori for a momentous occasion.

It was at the Accor Arena where North took to the stage, joining her father during his performance to promote his latest musical venture, 'Vultures Volume 1.'

© Instagram North West recently enjoyed a trip to Paris

Not only did she appear on stage, but North's voice can be heard on the album itself, rapping alongside Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign on the track 'Talking/Once Again.' The collaboration extends beyond audio, as North also graces the screen in the song's music video.

The family dynamics extended into leisure as North and her stepmother Bianca were spotted enjoying casual outings in Paris, including visits to popular fast-food chains Popeyes and McDonald's.

© Instagram North West is known for her fashionable wardrobe

North, donning a 'Vultures Volume 1' emblazoned crewneck, stood by Bianca, who opted for a more subdued ensemble—possibly a nod to Kim's reported request for more conservative dressing around the children.

Despite their separation, Kim and Kanye's co-parenting journey continues to intertwine, especially on social media.

A deleted TikTok post from their daughter North, featuring a drawing of Bianca in a scant outfit, stirred up controversy among followers of the joint @kimandnorth account, which Kim oversees.

© Instagram North was decked in designer gear when she went to Lakers game

This account usually showcases the lighter side of Kim and North's relationship, filled with dance and play.

Kanye's album, a subject of contention due to its explicit lyrics and the provocative imagery associated with it, also found its way into North's expression of gratitude on social media.

In a note dated February 13, 2024, North wrote of her appreciation for 'VULTURES 1,' describing it as “insanely good” and for the track 'Carnival,' despite its X-rated content. These revelations sparked further discussion about the appropriateness of content shared by and with children in the limelight.

Kanye, who has previously voiced his discomfort with North's exposure to social media, made his stance clear in a 2022 interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

© Instagram North West at her princess style birthday party

"Tell her don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, and don't have her on TikTok at all if I don't approve that," he insisted, highlighting his concerns over control and narrative within the public sphere.

Kim's response to Kanye's public statements has been one of a protective parent striving to balance her daughter's happiness with appropriate supervision.

In an Instagram Stories post, she addressed the matter, saying, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

© Gotham Kim Kardashian, Chicago West and North West

North's luxurious lifestyle is frequently showcased on her joint TikTok account with her mother, where fans get glimpses of her impressive designer handbag collection.

These include high-end pieces like a $5.7K Judith Leiber pizza-shaped clutch and a Hermes Birkin bag, among others.

Her fashion-forward lifestyle extends beyond accessories. Last year, Kim and North visited Tokyo, Japan, where North's wardrobe included a green-colored Dior shoulder bag and a $3.5K Prada handbag adorned with crystals.

Back in Los Angeles, she has been seen at Lakers games sporting an exclusive $20K Gucci X Palace Leather jacket, and at another game carrying a $4.9K Louis Vuitton fluorescent duffle.

North's penchant for luxury is also evident in her fashion choices for casual outings. She has been spotted in a Chanel vintage tweed jacket valued at $4.7K, complemented by Chanel sunglasses, a belt bag, and a vanity bag, often posing alongside her mother Kim.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.