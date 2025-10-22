Naomi Watts wows in naked dress during star-studded premiere

Even those without a sartorial eye can't miss the hottest dress trend peppering red carpets right now: the naked dress. And now, Naomi Watts has joined the growing list of stars embracing the look – freeing the nipple, flaunting sheer midriffs, and experimenting with everything from barely-there mesh and sultry lace to delicately embellished neutral gowns. The 57-year-old graced the premiere of All's Fair in Paris on Tuesday alongside her co-stars Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor to debut Ryan Murphy's new legal drama. Naomi's daring ensemble was courtesy of Valentino's spring 2025 couture collection as featured a black lace long-sleeve blouse accented with a large keyhole cutout on the chest. The sheer number was styled with a black midi skirt boasting a sculptural, three-tiered hem, elegantly finished with pleated ruffle detailing. The actress completed the look with a navy blazer, adorned with a playful white bow, and added a polished touch with patent pointed-toe heels.

Naomi styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves with her signature bob cut while her makeup featured a rosy blush, bronze eye, and glossy pink lip. Earlier this month, the actress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Naomi was supported by her son, Sasha Schreiber, and husband, Billy Crudup, who watched lovingly as she took the podium to deliver her speech. "I’m so proud of my kids. My son Sasha, a freshman at USC [University of Southern California], is here straight from class," she said. "He rolled in, and he’s blossoming into the kindest, most charismatic young man," she gushed over her 18-year-old.

© Getty Images Naomi Watts wore Valentino spring 2025 couture

"In All’s Fair, a team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances – both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game – they change it," reads the show's synopsis

Fashion moments from All's Fair Paris premiere

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian wore a baby blue dress from Christian Dior’s spring 2000 collection by John Galliano Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian wore a structured off-the-shoulder satin and lustrous maxi gown by Christian Dior spring/summer 2000 collection. The icy blue gown featured sculpted draping, an asymmetrical neckline and a fitted mermaid silhouette with jacquard floral motifs embroidery.

© WireImage Glenn Close in navy suit at the All's Fair Disney+ premiere at Maison de La Chimie Glenn Close Glenn Close rocked an oversized navy blazer and matching pants that were adorned with itridcate sequin embroidery. The ensemble was layered over a balconette bra.



© WireImage Sarah Paulson in sheer white suit at at the All's Fair Disney+ premiere at Maison de La Chimie Sarah Paulson Sarah Paulson opted for spring 2026 Schiaparelli with a sheer white suit that was accessorized with a salt lamp necklace and matching earrings.



© WireImage Teyana Taylor in gold dress at the All's Fair Disney+ premiere at Maison de La Chimie Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor donned a gold chainmail dress from Schiaparelli's spring 2026 collection.