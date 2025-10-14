Naomi Watts' two important people noticeably absent from milestone moment

Naomi Watts' Monday was far from ordinary – the actress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 13. However, two significant figures in Naomi’s life were noticeably absent from the celebration – her daughter, Kai Schreiber, and her close friend, Nicole Kidman. Though they were absent, Naomi was supported by her son, Sasha Schreiber, and husband, Billy Crudup, who watched lovingly as she took the podium to deliver her speech. "I’m so proud of my kids. My son Sasha, a freshman at USC [University of Southern California], is here straight from class," she said. "He rolled in, and he’s blossoming into the kindest, most charismatic young man," she gushed over her 18-year-old.

Despite Kai's absence, she still earned a special shout out from her mom, with Naomi describing her as "a high school senior, who’s both fierce and fearless". The 57-year-old acknowledged her stepsons, Will, as "a young artist, following in his father’s footsteps” as he prepares to graduate from college". Naomi also shared that her husband, Billy, "has shown me phenomenal love and support".

© Variety via Getty Images Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts, Sasha Schreiber at the ceremony honoring the actress with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kai’s absence was likely due to the close of her busy fashion month schedule. During New York Fashion Week in September, Kai graced the runways for Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Jason Wu before jetting off to Milan to walk for Fendi, Max Mara, Moschino, The Attico, and more. She continued to impress at Paris Fashion Week in October, starring in shows for Mugler, Isabel Marant, and Valentino. "What an incredible season. I am immensely and eternally grateful for everyone who put work in to make this beautiful season possible for me. I had so much fun and I love you all," Kai wrote on Instagram after the end of the Spring/Summer fashion season.

© Getty Naomi Watts and Kai Schreiber

Meanwhile, Nicole has faced a challenging month following the news of her divorce from Keith Urban. The actress filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years due to "irreconcilable differences". The pair tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and welcomed two daughters while together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole and Naomi share an unbreakable friendship spanning decades. The Australian actresses met through the industry in the 1980s and have since worked together while supporting each other through every high and low, both professionally and personally.

Nicole and Naomi's best photos

© Penske Media via Getty Images Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes Golden Globes Naomi and Nicole shared a sweet hug during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. Naomi oozed chic in a little black dress while Nicole opted for a silver embellished gown.



© Getty Images for AFI The friends attended the AFI Life Achievement Awards AFI Life Achievement Award Nicole looked stunning in a gold dress as she posed on the red carpet with Naomi at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Nicole Kidman.



© Getty Images for Michael Kors Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts pose backstage at Michael Kors Collection Spring 2018 runway show Fashion show Nicole and Naomi hit up New York fashion week together in 2018 as the attended the Michael Kors Collection spring runway show.



© Getty Images Nicole and Naomi were best friends even back in 2005 Noughties party Nicole looked elegant in an emerald green gown adorned with feather detailing while Naomi opted for a white dress embellished with silver sequins.