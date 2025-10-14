Naomi Watts' two important people noticeably absent from milestone moment

Naomi Watts' Monday was far from ordinary – the actress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 13. However, two significant figures in Naomi’s life were noticeably absent from the celebration – her daughter, Kai Schreiber, and her close friend, Nicole Kidman. Though they were absent, Naomi was supported by her son, Sasha Schreiber, and husband, Billy Crudup, who watched lovingly as she took the podium to deliver her speech. "I’m so proud of my kids. My son Sasha, a freshman at USC [University of Southern California], is here straight from class," she said. "He rolled in, and he’s blossoming into the kindest, most charismatic young man," she gushed over her 18-year-old.
Despite Kai's absence, she still earned a special shout out from her mom, with Naomi describing her as "a high school senior, who’s both fierce and fearless". The 57-year-old acknowledged her stepsons, Will, as "a young artist, following in his father’s footsteps” as he prepares to graduate from college". Naomi also shared that her husband, Billy, "has shown me phenomenal love and support".
Kai’s absence was likely due to the close of her busy fashion month schedule. During New York Fashion Week in September, Kai graced the runways for Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Jason Wu before jetting off to Milan to walk for Fendi, Max Mara, Moschino, The Attico, and more. She continued to impress at Paris Fashion Week in October, starring in shows for Mugler, Isabel Marant, and Valentino. "What an incredible season. I am immensely and eternally grateful for everyone who put work in to make this beautiful season possible for me. I had so much fun and I love you all," Kai wrote on Instagram after the end of the Spring/Summer fashion season.
Nicole and Naomi share an unbreakable friendship spanning decades. The Australian actresses met through the industry in the 1980s and have since worked together while supporting each other through every high and low, both professionally and personally.