Demi Moore wows in micro bodysuit as she celebrates incredible news

Demi Moore has portrayed countless roles during her stellar career, but her latest transformation comes as a real life mannequin for the cover of Glamour Magazine's 2025 Global Women of the Year issue. The 62-year-old struck a fierce pose dressed in a sleek black micro black bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline and daring cutout details along the bodice. A sculptural stencil skirt was layered over the look as Demi raised her arms into the air. The abstract-looking dress courtesy of Harris Reed was styled with patent black platform heels by Thom Browne and a pair of diamond-encrusted Chopard chandelier earrings for a touch of glitz. The actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news alongside the cover image. "Absolutely honored to be among @glamourmag’s 2025 Global Women of the Year. Interviewed by the one and only @isimostar — reflecting on what a year it’s been. So grateful for everything this year (and life!) has given me! Photos by @thomaswhiteside," she penned.

The actress rocked a slew of high-fashion numbers that filled the pages of the magazine. Demi posed in front of a burnt-orange hued van in a chic black dress from Saint Laurent. The elegant gown was embroidered with lace on the cups while the skirt took on a voluminous bubble silhouette. A large bow adornment was cinched around the waist for an added element of drama. A third photograph captured Demi posing in a black and white printed dress from Burberry that featured feather trim detailing on the sleeves and hemline. Demi switched up her minimalist style with a lilac boho-inspired dress from Alexander McQueen. The slip gown featured lace detailing and a ruffled hem and was styled with striking red lace boots.

The star's cover shoot comes after she returned from Milan, where she starred in The Tiger, a 30-minute short fashion film directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn. Demi took on the role of Barbara Gucci, the fictional head of Gucci International, following Demna's debut tenure as the creative director of the Italian fashion house. "Spike had this idea that [my character is] having this anxiety dream, and that idea of what goes on inside us versus what we put out for everyone else to see," she told the outlet. "It was such a fun, amazing experience."

© WWD via Getty Images Demi Moore at Gucci's spring/summer 2026 show

Elsewhere in the interview, Demi reflected upon her over four decades experience in the industry. "With everything I’ve been through, which has been a lot, I wouldn’t trade where I am today. And the thing that I feel like I have today that I certainly didn’t have when I was younger was the freedom to know that I don’t have to have the answer and that life is not going to be completely stolen from me if I somehow don’t know," she shared.