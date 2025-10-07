Demi Moore, 62, debuts stunning hair transformation as she brings back look from her Striptease days

Demi Moore is not afraid to go back to her roots, and recently paid homage to the 1996 film Striptease by sporting bangs that mirrored her hairstyle in the flick. The mother of three posted a stunning snap to Instagram of her new look, with her long brunette locks flowing down to her waist. She wore a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans, and accessorized with a green necklace and a large wristwatch. In the second photo, Demi shared a shot from the movie, which showcased her character's bold bangs.

"Bangs – now and then. Thank you @gucci for letting me bring back the fringe for the first time since the Striptease days!" she wrote in the caption, referring to her starring role in Gucci's short film The Tiger. Demi's fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her glowing look, with one writing, "Gorgeous with or without bangs! Now I want to cut mine!" while another added, "Keep the bangs omg," in all caps.

Her youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, chimed in, "SO GOOD too good!! We love u," while actress Keke Palmer, who also starred in the Gucci short film, commented, "My girl." Demi's turn in Striptease was controversial due to its subject matter around exotic dancers, and for the actress' significant $12.5 million pay check.

She previously opened up about how times had changed since the film was released, and compared it to the 2024 Mikey Madison-led movie Anora. "I can look at a film like Anora, where she is playing a stripper, an exotic dancer, and look at my experience of playing a stripper, and how unprepared the world was to accept me in that role, and see how they're embracing it," she told IndieWire .

"To see how they are recognizing her work in this without a hesitation, without a judgment that's preconceived, they're seeing past the external and seeing the humanness," she continued. "That's what we want, is stories about different humans. We want to find ourselves in these stories, and we're all different, and that's what makes our world interesting."

Demi later expanded on this in an interview with CBS Mornings. "I think I definitely felt an impact of harshness of judgment that came at me that was in many respects shaming, because part of that was playing a stripper," she explained. "And so a lot was trying to diminish the impact of this monumental moment that was changing things, not just for me, but for all women."

Demi showcased her stylish new bangs on social media

Demi's iconic bangs in the flick made a comeback in The Tiger, Gucci's short film released during Milan Fashion Week. In the project, she played Barbara Gucci, the Head of Gucci International and Chairman of California, who gathered her children back to the family home.

Demi's look was a throwback to her 1996 film Striptease

The film also stars Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, Ed Norton, Elliot Page, Ed Harris, Alia Shawkat, Heather Lawless, Ronny Chieng and Alex Consani, and comes in lieu of a runway show for the brand. The 62-year-old was glowing at the film's premiere in September, sporting a head-turning gold and burnt-orange dress featuring a crystal fringe and train.