Victoria Beckham twins with mother-in-law Sandra in slinky trousers on 'special night'

Back in the noughties, the stands of the world's biggest football stadiums were Victoria Beckham's sartorial playground. It seems not much has changed, except for the evolution of her sense of style away from mini shorts and crop tops, as she stepped out for the Inter Miami versus Nashville football game at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Victoria was seen on 25 October as she supported Inter Miami (her husband, David Beckham, partly owns the club) in black slinky trousers.

Former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria, 51, teamed her cigarette trousers with a black waistcoat and coordinating single-breasted blazer with the sleeves rolled up. Accessorising her look, the star added peep-toe heels and a statement gold watch. She was joined by not only her husband, but her parents Jackie and Tony Adams, as well as David's parents Sandra and David.

© Instagram Victoria wore all black as she posed with David, as well as her parents Jackie and Tony

© Instagram Sandra Beckham wore black trousers like Victoria

Victoria twinned with her mother-in-law, Sandra, who also donned figure-flattering black trousers. She added a black blouse and a cream blazer, matching the former pop star's energy in a stunning suit. "A special night in so many ways. To start the play-offs with a win in front of our fans, celebrate Leo's golden boot, and have my family over here to experience it has been amazing. Onto next week… @intermiamicf #FreedomToDream," David commented on social media following the family outing, making a reference to Argentine player Lionel Messi securing the Golden Boot award for scoring 29 goals in 28 games.

Family support

© Instagram David's mum Sandra was present to support Victoria in Paris

Having followed the Beckhams' latest outings for HELLO! for over two years, I know it's not the first time Victoria has stepped out alongside her mother-in-law this season. On 3 October, VB dressed Sandra head-to-toe in her brand as she stepped out to support her at the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

© Getty Sandra Beckham wore her football game look alongside her daughter, Joanne Beckham, to attend the world premiere of Victoria Beckham in London

Sandra wore all black, including a pair of killer heels, while Victoria opted for a grey suit with flared legs. Then, on 8 October, Sandra, along with Victoria and David's children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, arrived at The Curzon Mayfair for the world premiere of Victoria Beckham, her daughter-in-law's new docuseries for Netflix.She wore the same look chosen for the Inter Miami game on Saturday. Noticeably absent from the event was Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria's eldest child, amid the alleged ongoing feud going on behind the scenes, which has meant Brooklyn hasn't been pictured with his parents or siblings since Boxing Day 2024.