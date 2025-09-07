Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham sports 2025's most leg-lengthening look with sheer birthday dress

The fashion designer joined husband David, and their children, Cruz and Harper at son Romeo's 23rd birthday party at Aki London

Victoria Beckham posed in black jumpsuit© AFP via Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham was up to her usual stylish ways on Saturday night as she stepped out alongside her husband David and children Cruz and Harper for their son Romeo's 23rd birthday party. Partying the night away at Aki London, the haute Japanese cuisine on Cavendish Square that is set to open this month, Victoria led the guests in a gorgeous black outfit, which created a beautiful, statuesque silhouette. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 51, sported an unusual dress which featured a satin shirt-style top that met a figure-fitting mini skirt. 

Attached to the mini skirt was a panel of sheer lace fabric that lightly covered her legs and met the ankle in length. The ultra-modern look was paired with sophisticated black heels with a flip-flop-esque T-bar toe, as well as a gold watch and stacked bracelets. For her hair, the former popstar ditched her usual tumbling brunette locks and opted for something a little more playful. VB wore her mid-length tresses in beachy mermaid waves, putting her honey-toned highlights on full display.

Victoria dancing in dark green room with ken paves© Instagram
Victoria wore a semi-sheer look
Romeo Beckham with Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham© Instagram
Harper and Victoria looked identical

Victoria wasn't the only stylish Beckham in the room. She formed the ultimate power couple with footballing legend David, who donned a double-breasted jacket, matching trousers, and, for a casual touch, a classic white tee. Meanwhile, three of the four Beckham kids present at the party proved style runs in the family. Birthday boy Romeo rocked an oversized sports jersey, while Cruz, 20, went for a fun printed shirt and jeans. Harper, 14, was her mother's double in a satin black gown. Noticeably absent was the couple's eldest, Brooklyn, amid his rift with the famous family.

Victoria's little black dress

Victoria and David Beckham pose for a photo on holiday© @victoriabeckham
The micro mini style is perfect for holiday and beyond

Victoria has recently offered a masterclass in how to make the famous LBD (or little black dress) work in any season. Earlier this summer, the fashion mogul took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from a family trip to Italy. Adapting her style to the warm weather, Victoria's Posh-friendly holiday fashion included a black bodycon mini dress with a racer neckline teamed with gold heeled flip flops.

Victoria and Harper looked so chic in their 90s outfits© Instagram
Victoria and Harper looked so chic in their 90s outfits

Meanwhile, she opted for a midi version with a cropped cardigan and the same flip flops for a quick snap with her mini-me daughter.  "I loved how smart both ladies looked. It also shows that a '90s wardrobe can indeed work for two ends of the age spectrum - Gen Z and Gen X," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, said of Victoria and Harper's lookalike outfits.

