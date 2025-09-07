Victoria Beckham sports 2025's most leg-lengthening look with sheer birthday dress

Victoria Beckham was up to her usual stylish ways on Saturday night as she stepped out alongside her husband David and children Cruz and Harper for their son Romeo's 23rd birthday party. Partying the night away at Aki London, the haute Japanese cuisine on Cavendish Square that is set to open this month, Victoria led the guests in a gorgeous black outfit, which created a beautiful, statuesque silhouette. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 51, sported an unusual dress which featured a satin shirt-style top that met a figure-fitting mini skirt.

Attached to the mini skirt was a panel of sheer lace fabric that lightly covered her legs and met the ankle in length. The ultra-modern look was paired with sophisticated black heels with a flip-flop-esque T-bar toe, as well as a gold watch and stacked bracelets. For her hair, the former popstar ditched her usual tumbling brunette locks and opted for something a little more playful. VB wore her mid-length tresses in beachy mermaid waves, putting her honey-toned highlights on full display.

© Instagram Victoria wore a semi-sheer look

© Instagram Harper and Victoria looked identical Victoria wasn't the only stylish Beckham in the room. She formed the ultimate power couple with footballing legend David, who donned a double-breasted jacket, matching trousers, and, for a casual touch, a classic white tee. Meanwhile, three of the four Beckham kids present at the party proved style runs in the family. Birthday boy Romeo rocked an oversized sports jersey, while Cruz, 20, went for a fun printed shirt and jeans. Harper, 14, was her mother's double in a satin black gown. Noticeably absent was the couple's eldest, Brooklyn, amid his rift with the famous family.

Victoria's little black dress © @victoriabeckham The micro mini style is perfect for holiday and beyond Victoria has recently offered a masterclass in how to make the famous LBD (or little black dress) work in any season. Earlier this summer, the fashion mogul took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from a family trip to Italy. Adapting her style to the warm weather, Victoria's Posh-friendly holiday fashion included a black bodycon mini dress with a racer neckline teamed with gold heeled flip flops.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: How Victoria Beckham spiced up the fashion industry