Tina Knowles steals the show at glamorous Angel Ball in NYC

Tina Knowles was the belle of the Angel Ball on Monday night, as she prepared to be honored at the annual event in thanks for her continued dedication to advocacy for cancer research. She is a breast cancer survivor herself, having undergone surgery in 2024 to remove a tumor, followed by breast reduction surgery. Tina is the matriarch of an incredibly famous family, with Beyoncé and Solange as her daughters, and Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir and Julez as her adoring grandchildren.

The Angel Ball took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, and welcomed a host of stars to raise money for cancer research. The prestigious event was hosted by Denise Rich and her daughters Danielle Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, in memory of Denise's daughter Gabrielle, who passed away aged 27 following a battle with leukemia. Join HELLO! as we discover the most head-turning looks from the glamorous night out.

1/ 6 © Getty Images Tina Knowles The matriarch looked jaw-dropping at the event in a burgundy gown made of a mixture of velvet and sheer, embellished fabric. The look was more daring than usual for Tina, with a thigh slit, sheer paneling and a dramatic train. She added opera gloves, a bright pink lip and open-toed heels to complete the look.



2/ 6 © Variety via Getty Images Gayle King The veteran journalist was glowing in a burnt orange satin gown with ruching around the hips. The dress featured a one-shoulder design, with a floral appliqué on the strap. She added dazzling gold jewelry and drop earrings, as well as a sparkling gold clutch.



3/ 6 © Getty Images for Gabrielle's Ang Michelle Williams The former Destiny's Child star went for a strapless gown with a black, corset-style bodice and a white satin skirt with a train and an eye-catching bow design at the hips. Michelle wore a sparkling diamond necklace and large drop earrings, with a brown lip color to complete the look.



4/ 6 © Getty Images for Gabrielle's Ang Mary J. Blige The iconic singer-songwriter left fans stunned with her chic black gown, which featured an embellished bodice with a high neckline, sheer detailing and a thigh slit in the skirt. She added pointed black heels with a bold, sparkling buckle, large hoop earrings and stacked silver rings. Her blonde tresses were worn in a stylish, curly updo.



5/ 6 © Getty Images for Gabrielle's Ang Chanel Iman Chanel showcased her model good looks in a silvery-white gown with an embellished bodice and silver beading. The floor-length skirt was made of draped, sheer fabric, which ruched at her hips, and she wore a sheer cape over the top for a touch of drama. She added a sparkling clutch and statement earrings to complete the look.

