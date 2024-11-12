Tina Knowles is vocal about how much she loves spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.

The 70-year-old, who is mom to global superstar Beyoncé and fellow singer Solange Knowles, was no doubt thrilled to spend some quality time with her eldest granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, this week as they both attended the star-studded premiere of the new Wicked movie in Los Angeles.

Given the Hollywood A-list event, Tina and Blue made sure to follow the dress code and they both pulled out all of the stops when it came to their outfits.

Tina Knowles showed off her sensational outfit on social media View post on Instagram

Tina looked sensational in an all-white, figure-hugging suit. Her jacket had a sultry yet sophisticated deep plunge, and was adorned with gorgeous, embroidered roses across the front and cascading up the sleeve.

Tina paired the smart tailored jacket with crips white trousers and a matching wide-brimmed hat while her brunette hair with honey-highlights was styled in her signature corkscrew curls.

Upping the ante on the beauty front, Tina's makeup was ultra-glamorous with dramatic lashes and a bold red lip – often her go-to for an evening out.

Blue, meanwhile, was not seen in official photographs, instead opting to fly under the radar at the high-profile event. She was, however, seen in fan photographs shared on social media alongside her grandmother.

One showed her looking pretty in pink with a floor-length gown, perhaps a nod to the Wicked character, Glinda, played by Ariana Grande.

It's not known if Blue's super famous parents went along, though the couple like to keep a low profile when it comes to outings and family events, so if they did step out to attend the premiere, it's possible they did so while managing to maintain their privacy.



© Getty Images Tina Knowles loves spending time with her children and grandkids

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter, while Solange shares son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., 19, with ex-husband Daniel Smith.

© Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media Tina Knowles and Beyonce celebrate the launch of her hair care line, CECRED, with an intimate gathering at The Revery LA

Though the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker and the award-winning rapper are notoriously quiet about their family, Tina has opened up about their family life and her experience as a grandmother of four.

During a conversation with Glamour ahead of her Woman of the Year award about handling fame, Tina explained that while she's a bit more guarded when it comes to the way people speak about her family online, she doesn't pull punches if someone crosses the boundary when it comes to her beloved grandchildren.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Beyoncé with Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles at the Woman of the Year Awards last month

"I take it with a grain of salt most of the time," Tina replied. "It depends. You mess with my grandchildren, though, I'm coming. Because they're minors, and they didn't ask to be in this."

"I have gotten on and let people have a piece of my mind several times, but I take a lot and then there's certain things that I just have to draw the line on."

"My children are good people first. They don't mess with anybody. They're not the ones making comments; they just mind their business and do their work."