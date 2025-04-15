Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy shows off quirky nails in video appearance after calling out grandma Tina Knowles' look — watch

As Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles gets ready to begin her promotional cycle for her upcoming memoir, Matriarch, she's getting some help from none other than her granddaughter Blue Ivy.

Apparently, the 71-year-old hairstylist and designer got called out by her 13-year-old grandchild for not dyeing her eyebrows enough and put her glam skills to the test on her grandmother.

"They had a lot of little grey hairs in them, but I thought that the hair was missing," Tina captioned her clip on social media. "So she tinted them for me. I love them."

And it looks like Blue is inheriting her famous family's own quirky style, as evidenced by a video Tina shared of her drastic transformation courtesy of her oldest granddaughter. Take a look at Blue giving her grandmother a makeover while sporting some funky nail glam of her own…