Michelle Keegan's baby Palma attends Halloween 'ball' - in the cutest costume ever

Michelle Keeegan's gorgeous little girl, Palma, is the centre of her world, and on Friday morning, the actress shared the most delightful picture of her seven-month-old daughter dressed in a super sweet pumpkin outfit, and it's the cutest thing we think you'll see all day. The baby wore orange and white stripy leggings, an orange top, and the most adorable little hat as she enjoyed a sensory class with her Fool Me Once star mum. Later, the 38-year-old also shared a snapshot of Halloween-inspired balloons and lights during the session. "Me and my little pumpkin went to our first pumpkin ball," she penned, before adding: "Happy Halloween!"

Michelle's daughter Palma looked so cute in her pumpkin outfit

The Halloween Ball was so sparkly!

Palma's busy month

Little Palma has been enjoying some seasonal fun this October! Just under two weeks ago, she joined her famous parents at Soho Farmhouse, one of the most exclusive spots in the Cotswolds. Michelle shared a bank of snaps of her beloved daughter, and in one, the baby can be seen sleeping peacefully, in a floral-print babygrow, nestled in a sumptuous big bed. So cute! The actress also uploaded some wholesome images of their chilled-out fun, from bike rides to the establishment's on-site bakery. Dreamy!

Michelle and Mark's daughter Palma looked super cosy as she cuddled up at the Soho Farmhouse

Michelle Keegan's comments on motherhood

Although Mark Wright's wife has been pretty consistent in sharing subtle pictures of her bundle of pride and joy, she hasn't spoken at length about her motherhood journey, choosing to keep things private. The couple has also seemingly decided not to share their daughter's face online, although the Brassic star did playfully admit that her life had changed after becoming a mother. After she uploaded a photo of a pram and a baby bottle at a swish London restaurant, she jokingly penned: "Used to be a Lychee Martini".

Michelle took to her Instagram stories to tease her changing lifestyle

Her husband Mark has also been selective, although he did discuss how he is adjusting to life as a dad on Heart Radio with his good pal, Olly Murrs. "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about," the former TOWIE star recently revealed. The Essex-born star also took time to praise his wife, adding: "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."