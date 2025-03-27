Michelle Keegan's surprising confession on how life has changed since birth 

Since Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright welcomed their adorable baby girl, Palma, on 6 March, they've been living in a baby joy bubble.

Though the Brassic star has been enjoying the changed pace of motherhood, it seems that there are some things about her old life that she's been missing a little.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan took to her Instagram stories to tease her changing lifestyle

Taking to her Instagram stories, Michelle uploaded a photo of a pram, a baby bottle and a small congratulations gift.

She captioned the post, jokingly teasing: "Used to be a Lychee Martini".

Based in Essex, the family-of-three have been basking in the joy of their new life: Michelle has described their time together as "simply magic" and Mark praised his wife as a "superhuman" on his Heart FM radio show.

Michelle's mother and Palma

Michelle may be excited about her new life in motherhood, but it seems as though her mother Jackie is even more excited about becoming a grandmother.

Jackie melted hearts on Monday when she shared a picture of herself cuddling little Palma, who was dressed in a beautifully embroidered yellow cardigan and a mocha-mued bandana with a bow.

In an emotional caption, she wrote: "It's the little cuddles that are the best".

Friends and fans quickly inundated her with support in the comment section. One wrote: "She's so beautiful. Nana Jackie you must be bursting with love, congratulations," while another added: "Gorgeous. Love the knitted cardie. Enjoy every moment".

A third noted: "Awww this is just adorable, hope Michelle is doing well."

Michelle's motherhood image overhaul

Following the birth of Palma, Michelle's had a rather surprising, but incredibly chic, image overhaul.

On Sunday evening, the Fool Me Once star teased a video of herself modelling the new collection from her collaboration with Very.

In the pictures, she rocked a range of stunning outfits, from charming midi dresses to some suits in pastel shades. Best known for rocking darker tones, Michelle's shift to muted, lighter shades is an exciting showcase of a new style.

Speaking about the 35-piece collection, she said: "Spring is one of my favourite seasons and provides the perfect moment to refresh my wardrobe."

The 37-year-old continued: "I love that this collection offers the best of trans-seasonal dressing – glamorous dresses for those spring weddings, stylish tailoring for formal occasions, and beautiful outerwear options to carry us through from Springtime to high Summer."