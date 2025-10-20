Michelle Keegan's sleeping baby Palma is so precious on exclusive Soho staycation

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's lovely baby daughter Palma has a fabulous life, doesn't she? The seven month old tot has just spent a cosy weekend with her celebrity parents at Soho Farmhouse, one of the most exclusive spots in the Cotswolds. Michelle, 38, shared a gorgeous bank of snaps of her beloved daughter, and in one, the baby can be seen sleeping peacefully, in a floral-print babygrow, nestled in a sumptuous big bed. So cute! The actress also shared majorly wholesome shots of the establishments grounds, including their bakery and bicycle park.

Soho Farmhouse membership

Soho Farmhouse is part of the Soho House group and is a members only company. The Farmhouse is one of the brand's most luxurious and sought-after residents, offering guests 114 bedrooms, a spa using Cowshed products, a gym, and a lazy lake outdoor wellness experience. The exclusive retreat is only accessible to those who pay the membership fee and it boasts a clientele that's brimming with celebrities. Palma is one lucky gal!

Michelle and Mark's daughter Palma looked super cosy as she cuddled up

Michelle's cosy cabin at Soho Farmhouse

Palma's holidays

Since her entrance to the world back in March, Palma has become extremely well travelled. Her last trip, which proud daddy Mark Wright posted about, took place just last month. The former TOWIE star shared a picture of him and Michelle holding baby Palma on an exotic beach while the trio stared off into the sunset. "Sum up your world in 1 pic…. Here's mine", he penned. Palma also went to a destination wedding in the summer with her parents, where she donned an adorable custom-made dress.

© @katiefearnehoughx Palma looked so pretty in her chic dress in the arms of her auntie, Katie

Palma's proud dad, Mark

Speaking about his transition into parenthood, Mark recently revealed to his longtime pal Olly Murs on his Heart radio show: "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about." He also took time to praise his wife, adding: "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

He added: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through." Recalling the moment he held baby Palma in his arms for the first time, he said: "That moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional now thinking about it."