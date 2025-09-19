Michelle Keegan parties for sister-in-law Jess Wright's 40th in tiniest mini dress

Michelle Keegan ooked stunning at her sister-in-law, Jessica Wright's glittering 40th birthday party! The stunning 38-year-old mother-of-one appeared in a carousel of photographs that Jess uploaded on Instagram of all her nearest and dearest enjoying the fabulous bash, which took place in a swish marquee. The party was hosted by former TOWIE star Jessica, who wore a sequin gown adorned with feathers. Her famous brother Mark looked suave in black, as did her glam mother Carole and little sister Natayla.

Michelle, who is currently shooting new drama The Blame, took a break from filming to enjoy the festivities, looking as dazzling as ever in a black mini dress, which showed off her wonderful tanned skin and model-like pins. The sleeves of the dress were see-through and adorned with lace. So chic! She wore her trademark brunette hair loose and teased in sleek waves.

Jessica, who changed into a second dress later in the evening, reflected on the fabulous soiree, writing online: "Well, what can I say. Of all the milestones I’ve reached, none has ever made me feel as deeply loved as this one. I have been so quiet on here because I’ve lived & breathed every moment of celebrations with my loved ones."

She added: "This party felt like a dream because the love I had from everyone was so special. I have so much to post, but for now I’m going to have another slice of birthday cake & a large coffee, with a very full heart."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jessica Wright and Michelle Keegan enjoy family holiday in the Algarve

Jessica and Michelle's close bond

Jessica and Michelle have always been super close. Former Coronation Street star Michelle was even Jessica's bridesmaid when the singer married her husband, William Lee-Kemp in 2021.

© Photo: Rex Michelle and Jessica have always been close

Jessica and William married in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma, Spain that year, before hosting their evening reception at the Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat.

Michelle was dressed in an off-the-shoulder champagne-coloured gown, alongside other bridesmaids, including Jessica's younger sister Natalya and her other two sisters-in-law, Hollie Kane Wright and Holly Lee-Kemp. "I didn't want to leave anyone out," Jess revealed to HELLO!. "To have my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law, and best friends by my side only made the day more special."