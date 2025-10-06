Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby Palma surprises in 'traditional' new outfit - and it's too cute

Michelle Keegan's adorable baby daughter, Palma, always showcases the most wonderful outfits! The actress and her husband, Heart Radio host Mark Wright, have worked hard to keep their daughter's face out of all social media pictures, but the celebrity pair do share snapshots of her wardrobe, which we always love to see. The seven-month-old tot has worn a variety of styles from babywear specialists, which are super cute yet modern. But this weekend, Palma's look had more of a traditional stance, and her look had a distinctively regal feel.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle shared a lovely snap of her daughter wearing a cream coloured linen dress with the prettiest, knee-high socks, which were finished with an adorable bow. How sweet! This type of style is pretty traditional and nods to the Victorian era, which the royal children often step out in. Prince George repeatedly wore knee-high socks during his baby years, which arguably changed the face of children's fashion forever.

Michelle's daughter, Palma, looked so cute in her traditional bow socks

"The classic, charming vintage style pieces royal children dress in have inspired a change in children’s fashion," professional children's stylist Charlotte Kewley tells HELLO!. "We've seen much more of the traditional, heritage looks like smocked rompers, knee socks, knitted tanks - usually reserved for royal favourite heritage brands more freely available on the high street, making them accessible to all," says Charlotte, who is known as The Little Stylist on Instagram.

Prince George wearing his knee-high socks in 2014

Palma's bespoke party dress

This is the second time little Plama has worn something super special, with a bow attached. Back in August, Michelle and Mark attended a wedding overseas, and their baby absolutely stole the show in her ultra frilly dress, which featured a large white bow at the back. Michelle's lookalike cousin Katie shared some glorious pictures of the reception, and Palma's princess-like dress came from an independent brand called Liluna.

© @katiefearnehoughx Palma looked so pretty in her chic dress in the arms of her auntie, Katie

The frock was actually a custom-made design, known as the 'Darcie' dress, and is described as a "knee-length flowy dress with ruffles to shoulders and hem, finished with a large bow to the back." The sustainable brand is known for "bespoke handmade slow fashion for children" and shoppers are big fans of their "timeless and unique designs for any occasion that can be passed down."