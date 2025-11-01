Emilia Clarke and Christina Milian lead the glamour on the Global Gift Gala 2025 red carpet - all the pictures

November has kicked off in style! The Global Gift Gala London is the place to be on Saturday evening and the ultra-glamorous event is the hottest ticket in town. Although the A-list celebrities swiftly headed inside the venue to pose on the red carpet, due to the heavy rain that the capital fell victim to. Held at the super swish Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel, the dazzling bash is hosted by the Gala Chair Maria Bravo, alongside Honorary Chairs, award-winning actress Emilia Clarke MBE and philanthropist Jenny Clarke MBE.

What is the Global Gift Gala London?

In case you are unsure, the Global Gift Gala London was founded over a decade ago by actress Maria Bravo. The flagship event is part of the Global Gift Foundation, a global charity that combines the worlds of philanthropy, business, and celebrity to support children, women, and families in need. The evening includes fine dining, fabulous entertainment, and "heartfelt giving." The Global Gift Foundation works to improve the lives of children, women, and families in need. Its flagship project, Casa Ángeles, is a day center in Marbella dedicated to children with special needs and their families.

© Getty Images Emilia's dress was by Alexander McQueen Emilia Clarke Stunning Emilia, who memorably starred in The Game of Thrones, sashayed onto the red carpet in style in a sumptuous black gown by high-end designer Alexander McQueen. We adored the ruffle detail at the bust, the lace inserts, and the spaghetti strap detail. The Murder Manual star carried a clutch bag by Stella McCartney.



© Getty Images Christina's dress was designed in a striking midnight blue Christina Milian The '90s singing sensation looked nothing short of sensational in her navy blue custom-made gown, which had the most flamboyant ruffle sleeves, which really made her stand out from the crowd. With immaculate makeup, her hair in a stylish chignon, and diamonds by Estrella, the Dip it Low singer has never looked more gorgeous.



© Getty Images Scarlette's dress had a contrasting train Scarlette Douglas TV presenter Scarlette, who memorably appeared on The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off earlier this year, chose a glorious monochrome dress as she braved the chilly November evening. The billowing white train gave the whole look an avant-garde feel, and her floating diamond necklace is exquisite.



© Getty Images The Loose Women star's dress was covered in sequins Andrea McLean Andrea showed off her sleek new bob as she took to the red carpet with serious flair. We love her sequin maci dress, which was of the halterneck variety and had keyhole detail, as well as a Carrie Bradshaw-style corsage.



