Paris Hilton puts her own spin on the naked dress with fully sheer lace gown
The Hilton heiress kept it chic and sexy with her own spin on the naked dress, courtesy of Gucci, at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Paris Hilton attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Paris Hilton knows how to blonde bombshell with the best of them! The media personality and Hilton heiress arrived at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday night, November 1, as one of the event's trustees, dressed in a luxurious gown that was equal parts modest as it was revealing, with her doting husband Carter Reum by her side. She joined several other stars descending upon the famed Los Angeles County Museum of Art, including the likes of Demi Moore, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Salma Hayek, and many more.

Paris, 44, was dressed in head-to-toe Gucci, styled out in a beautiful black gown, made of fully sheer and intricate lace and a deep V-neckline. She wore a beige bodysuit underneath, pairing her gown with a matching lace choker, diamond bracelets, black pointed toe heels, and her hair in a lush wavy blowout.

Speaking with HELLO! previously, Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, shared her thoughts on the "naked dress" trend taking over the interwebs in recent months. "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic. It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time." 

"What Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Charli XCX are showing us is that naked dressing isn't just about showing skin; it's about clever styling and confidence," she added. "The best versions use sheer fabrics, embellishments, or strategic layering so you get drama without looking like you've just stepped out in lingerie."

Take a look at some of Paris' best photos from the 2025 LACMA Gala below…

Paris Hilton attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Paris at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala dressed in Gucci

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The star was joined by her husband Carter Reum, dressed in a sharp black suit

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The couple even sweetly packed on the PDA for the cameras while posing on the carpet

LACMA Trustee Paris Hilton, wearing Gucci, Eva Chow, 2025 Art+Film Gala Co-Chair, wearing Gucci, and Yoshiki attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Paris inside the Gala with Yoshiki and Eva Chow

LACMA Trustee Paris Hilton, wearing Gucci, and Maggie Sellers Reum attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The LACMA trustee posing with her sister-in-law Maggie Sellers Reum, who is married to Carter's brother Courtney Reum

