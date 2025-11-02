Paris Hilton puts her own spin on the naked dress with fully sheer lace gown

Paris Hilton knows how to blonde bombshell with the best of them! The media personality and Hilton heiress arrived at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday night, November 1, as one of the event's trustees, dressed in a luxurious gown that was equal parts modest as it was revealing, with her doting husband Carter Reum by her side. She joined several other stars descending upon the famed Los Angeles County Museum of Art, including the likes of Demi Moore, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Salma Hayek, and many more.

Paris, 44, was dressed in head-to-toe Gucci, styled out in a beautiful black gown, made of fully sheer and intricate lace and a deep V-neckline. She wore a beige bodysuit underneath, pairing her gown with a matching lace choker, diamond bracelets, black pointed toe heels, and her hair in a lush wavy blowout.

Speaking with HELLO! previously, Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, shared her thoughts on the "naked dress" trend taking over the interwebs in recent months. "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic. It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time."

"What Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Charli XCX are showing us is that naked dressing isn't just about showing skin; it's about clever styling and confidence," she added. "The best versions use sheer fabrics, embellishments, or strategic layering so you get drama without looking like you've just stepped out in lingerie."

Take a look at some of Paris' best photos from the 2025 LACMA Gala below…

