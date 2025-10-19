Mikey Madison is proving that she continues to shine just as bright as her Academy Award! The young actress made her return to the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, October 18, this time as a newly minted Oscar winner herself for her scene-stealing turn in Best Picture champ Anora. And with it, she's also getting the chance to flex her status as one of the newest global brand ambassadors for the luxury brand Dior, the first appointment under Jonathan Anderson, and bringing her own take on the popular "naked dress" trend.

Mikey, 26, arrived on the blue carpet in Los Angeles dressed in a silver embroidered lace Dior gown, covered in full lace detailing, featuring a deeply plunging neckline (accentuated with a stunning Tiffany & Co. necklace), and completely sheer, plainly displaying her matching silver bodysuit underneath. While the outfit covered her up almost completely, it presented as a more risqué and sensual look for the star.

© Getty Images Mikey Madison at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, wearing a Dior silver sheer gown

The appearance also served as a way for her to debut a brand new hair update, courtesy of stylist Rena Calhoun, taking her usually jet black bust-length locks to a chestnut brown shade, and chopping them off to light waves cascading to her shoulders. Mikey was styled by Andrew Mukamal, who has also worked extensively with Margot Robbie and put her in the Armani Privé sheer jeweled gown last month that went extremely viral.

Mikey was named Dior's newest ambassador in September, also sporting the house's more old Hollywood glamor during her Oscar triumph. "Jonathan is inspiring to me as a designer because of how he tells stories with his collections and the playfulness and originality he injects into every collection," she shared in a press release. "I'm so proud and honored to be joining the house of Dior as a global ambassador at the start of this next chapter under Jonathan's creative direction."

Take a look at some popular spins on the naked dress trend in recent months below…

© Getty Images Jenna Ortega in Givenchy The Wednesday star wore the Givenchy jeweled shirt in darker tones to the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Charli XCX in Dilara Findikoglu The BRAT hitmaker wore a see-through black Dilara Findikoglu gown, complete with a hood, for the 2025 BRIT Awards, which she swept with five wins

© Variety via Getty Images Dakota Johnson in Gucci The 50 Shades actress, who revitalized the trend with her Madame Web premiere sparkling chainmail gown, recently went for full sheer Gucci fantasy at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner