Audrey Hepburn's most iconic outfit returns to the spotlight over 60 years after appearing on film

Several iconic pieces of fashion from the archives were unearthed on Sunday, October 26 for the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood runway, with A-list stars like Nicole Kidman, Julia Garner, Kendall Jenner and more walking the runway in some of the most memorable pieces of fashion, while creating truly viral moments at a dizzying pace. Among the many looks to hit the runway for a show described by Vogue as celebrating "the rich conversation between film and fashion, centering the most inspiring characters in cinema history?" One from screen legend Audrey Hepburn herself.

While the late old Hollywood style superstar and acclaimed actress had several memorable looks during her heyday, from her all-black theater girl Funny Face get-up, to the circle skirt and bangs that accompanied her major movie debut Roman Holiday, it was her arguably most legendary look that made its way to Vogue World, that being her black dress from 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's.

© Getty Images Audrey Hepburn's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" dress hit the Vogue World 2025 runway

The black boatneck dress, a bodycon sleeveless fit, was originally featured in Hubert de Givenchy's fall 1960 haute couture collection, and was eventually featured in the 1961 classic through the work of Edith Head, with one original and three reproductions provided to the production. Ironically, despite its length, it has come to be associated with the popularization of "the little black dress."

One of the reproductions was worn by model Olivia Petersen for Vogue World, finished off with the same chic top-knot bun, the layered pearl necklace, a boatneck bodice, cinched waist, and the tiara to top it off. Breakfast at Tiffany's has become a cultural Hollywood landmark, beloved for its fashion as much as its music, winning two Academy Awards and making over $14 million at the box office.

The movie was one in a long line of collaborations between the actress and Givenchy, which began back in 1954 for her second Hollywood film, Sabrina. At the time, Audrey was still a relative newcomer (who'd soon earn an Oscar for her Hollywood debut, Roman Holiday), while Hubert de Givenchy was still an up-and-coming couturier.

© Getty Images The iconic black gown was designed by Hubert de Givenchy as part of the brand's 1960 fall collection

However, their friendship was instantaneous and long-lasting, with him outfitting her both on screen and off. Speaking with the New York Times in 2018, Givenchy shared: "Audrey was someone who knew perfectly how to dress, and knew perfectly what she should wear. What counted was her eyes, her face and her silhouette."

© Getty Images The actress and the couturier remained close friends until her death in 1993, with her serving as his style muse

"We refined, purified, cleared away for her face. We had to, as I would say, surround Audrey. The results were extraordinary because her face and her style became my style," he shared, praising her for being not only chic and honest, but above all, kind. When the telephone would ring in the studio, I knew when it was her. I would answer and she'd say, 'I know you are busy, but I want to send you a big kiss,' and she'd hang up. That was Audrey."