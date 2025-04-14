Paris Hilton rocks dangerously revealing black cut-out catsuit at Coachella — and fans have thoughts

Among the sea of fans present to see the likes of Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Tyla, Benson Boone and more at Coachella 2025 was Paris Hilton.

The 44-year-old Hilton heiress rocked night two of the Californian desert music festival and surprised her sliving fans with a DJ set at the Absolute House of Cosmo over the weekend.

And for the occasion, Paris chose to rock a design by the proudly female-owned brand Crop It Like It's Hot, wearing a custom black catsuit that you won't forget.

© Getty Images Paris wore a custom design from the brand Crop It Like It's Hot

The piece consisted of a sleeved top with a bodysuit and extended all the way to her feet, strategically cut-out all over to display most of the DJ and TV star's body while keeping her just covered up enough.

The chained embellishments along the top matched her diamond earrings, styled under her blonde locks turned into beachy waves, and Paris couldn't have been prouder to sport an ensemble by a designer supported through her nonprofit 11:11 Media, which received funding from the organization after the fires in Los Angeles earlier this year.

"Hana O'Connor is one of 50 incredible women who received a grant through my nonprofit @11.11media Impact and @GoFundMe after the LA fires destroyed her small biz," she shared in her post showcasing her look on Instagram. Take a look at how the LA wildfires personally affected Paris in the video below...

WATCH: Paris Hilton films charred remains of Malibu beach house

"What started as support for 11 women turned into over $1 MILLION in grants to help 50 women-owned businesses rebuild and thrive."

"Hana's a rave queen with serious vision, and I'm so proud to wear her design in the desert," Paris continued. "This is what #SlivingForSmallBiz is all about – empowering women, celebrating creativity, and showing up for each other."

© Getty Images The Hilton heiress and DJ's black catsuit fit the festival's raver theme

Fans quickly fell in love with the racy yet immaculate fit, leaving comments on the post like: "Cute cute hot hot," and: "That's hot for a cause, love this," plus: "What an incredible outfit – you are SLIVING!" even receiving a slew of heart emojis from her mom Kathy Hilton.

Paris founded lifestyle and entertainment company 11:11 Media in 2021, and recently spoke with Variety about her hopes and dreams for the enterprise, plus why she started it in the first place.

© Getty Images Paris was immediately inundated with praise from fans for her outfit

"I feel that everything I do is very authentic to me," she said during an appearance on the publication's Strictly Business podcast. "I would not put my name on a product unless it's something that I love, and it's so exciting to me."

Through the company, she was able to raise over $800,000 in funds to support businesses after the LA wildfires (which also took her home) in just 72 hours, and shared with the publication: "After meeting with people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, I heard heartbreaking stories of loss but also inspiring resilience."

© Getty Images She's one of the festival's most popular attendees

Of the funding, the mom-of-two continued: "Hundreds of families will receive this assistance immediately ensuring they can address their needs and begin to rebuild their lives today. My heart is with everyone affected by this devastating situation, and my team and I at 11:11 Media Impact will continue to show up."