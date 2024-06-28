Victoria Beckham's new dress will have the royal family queuing up

On Thursday evening, the fabulous Victoria Beckham shared an image of one of her newest dresses, which is available to purchase now, and we couldn't help but think it had a distinctive royal vibe about it.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham arrives at The Royal Wedding

Known as the 'Asymmetric two-tone gathered stretch-jersey midi dress' the £990 style is made from soft stretch-jersey, boasts a dropped waist, has white detail at the hem, which is asymmetric and is of the bubble variety. Stunning isn't it?

Our favourite stylish royal ladies often wear primary, bold colours and rock dresses that aren't fussy and sleek, so we could really see them taking a shine to this style. Also, it is a well-known fact that Victoria's threads are loved by many members of the royal family, including the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Edinburgh all rocking her designs consistently over years.

We wouldn't be surprised if this style was picked up by any one of them! You heard it here first people…

© Getty Images Meghan loves Victoria Beckham clothes

Victoria's fashion label was founded almost 15 years ago and when the former Spice Girl started designing, we bet she wouldn't have banked on counting the royal family as some of her biggest fans. Meghan Markle in particular has worn plenty of VB numbers.

© Getty Meghan with Prince Harry at the Christmas Day in 2018, wearing head-to-toe Victoria Beckham

On Christmas Day 2018, Prince Harry's wife was pregnant with her son Archie, and flattered her baby bump head-to-toe in Victoria's label. She wore a dark blue dress, boots, dress coat and the brand's 'Powder Box Handbag' which went viral at the time and is one of her best-selling bags to date.

© Getty Meghan at the 2019 Commonwealth Day service wearing custom Victoria Beckham

A few months later, Meghan was a vision in white at the Commonwealth Service, wearing a custom Victoria Beckham dress worth around £1,668. The busy-style print was bang on trend and ensured she stood out from the crowd.