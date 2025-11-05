Demi Moore commands attention in naked dress with glitzy twist

When Demi Moore gives her stamp of approval to a dress trend, you can be sure it's not going anywhere anytime soon. The actress infused her sartorial agenda with a sultry edge this week as she stepped out for the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a daring naked dress. The custom, sheer Gucci by Demna gown was crafted from black mesh fabric and boasted a sleeveless design, halter neck, and a figure-hugging silhouette. The garment was embellished all over with beaded and crystal floral intricacies in hues of purple, blue, red, and green. Styled by Brad Goreski, the gown was accessorized with ruby-encrusted drop earrings, a silver bracelet, and glitzy rings. Demi's luscious raven locks were styled into soft ways wept over her shoulder courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

This isn't the first time Demi has rocked a scene-stealing look with an embellished twist. Back in September, the 62-year-old attended the premiere of Gucci’s The Tiger, a 30-minute short fashion film directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, during Milan Fashion Week. Demi donned a gold gown that boasted a high neck and backless design with bell sleeves. The entire garment was embellished with ornate bronze embroidery and luxe gold fringing.

© Getty Images Demi Moore wore a custom sheer Gucci gown by Demna

The premiere signaled a new era for Gucci, marking the debut of its new creative director, Demna. Rather than staging a traditional runway show, Demna showcased his first collection for the brand, titled La Famiglia, by dressing the characters featured in The Tiger in his designs. Demi took on the role of Barbara Gucci, the fictional head of Gucci International, following Demna's debut tenure as the creative director of the Italian fashion house. "Spike had this idea that [my character is] having this anxiety dream, and that idea of what goes on inside us versus what we put out for everyone else to see," she told the outlet. "It was such a fun, amazing experience."

© Getty Images Demi Moore at the Gucci fashion show

During an interview with Glamour last month, Demi reflected upon her over four decades experience in the industry. "With everything I’ve been through, which has been a lot, I wouldn’t trade where I am today. And the thing that I feel like I have today that I certainly didn’t have when I was younger was the freedom to know that I don’t have to have the answer and that life is not going to be completely stolen from me if I somehow don’t know," she shared.