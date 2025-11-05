Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore commands attention in naked dress with glitzy twist
Subscribe
Demi Moore commands attention in naked dress with glitzy twist

Demi Moore commands attention in naked dress with glitzy twist

Demi Moore looked incredible in a custom, sheer gown by Demna for Gucci at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles

Demi Moore at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA © Variety via Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When Demi Moore gives her stamp of approval to a dress trend, you can be sure it's not going anywhere anytime soon. The actress infused her sartorial agenda with a sultry edge this week as she stepped out for the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a daring naked dress. The custom, sheer Gucci by Demna gown was crafted from black mesh fabric and boasted a sleeveless design, halter neck, and a figure-hugging silhouette. The garment was embellished all over with beaded and crystal floral intricacies in hues of purple, blue, red, and green. Styled by Brad Goreski, the gown was accessorized with ruby-encrusted drop earrings, a silver bracelet, and glitzy rings. Demi's luscious raven locks were styled into soft ways wept over her shoulder courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. 

This isn't the first time Demi has rocked a scene-stealing look with an embellished twist. Back in September, the 62-year-old attended the premiere of Gucci’s The Tiger, a 30-minute short fashion film directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, during Milan Fashion Week. Demi donned a gold gown that boasted a high neck and backless design with bell sleeves. The entire garment was embellished with ornate bronze embroidery and luxe gold fringing.

Demi Moore in a custom sheer Gucci gown by Demna © Getty Images
Demi Moore wore a custom sheer Gucci gown by Demna

The premiere signaled a new era for Gucci, marking the debut of its new creative director, Demna. Rather than staging a traditional runway show, Demna showcased his first collection for the brand, titled La Famiglia, by dressing the characters featured in The Tiger in his designs. Demi took on the role of Barbara Gucci, the fictional head of Gucci International, following Demna's debut tenure as the creative director of the Italian fashion house. "Spike had this idea that [my character is] having this anxiety dream, and that idea of what goes on inside us versus what we put out for everyone else to see," she told the outlet. "It was such a fun, amazing experience."

Demi Moore in gold dress at the Gucci fashion show © Getty Images
Demi Moore at the Gucci fashion show

During an interview with Glamour last month, Demi reflected upon her over four decades experience in the industry. "With everything I’ve been through, which has been a lot, I wouldn’t trade where I am today. And the thing that I feel like I have today that I certainly didn’t have when I was younger was the freedom to know that I don’t have to have the answer and that life is not going to be completely stolen from me if I somehow don’t know," she shared.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Best dressed stars in November 2025
Best dressed stars in November 2025
See our round-up of the very best celebrity fashion photos of the month – from Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo to Die My Love star Jennifer Lawrence
Read More