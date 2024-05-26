Cannes Film Festival 2024 Closing Ceremony: Demi Moore, Greta Gerwig, Joey King, and more best dressed

The 77th Cannes Film Festival came to a glittering close on Saturday night, ending with a final star-studded red carpet graced by the likes of Demi Moore, Andie MacDowell, and the glamorous Lily Gladstone.

This year, 22 films were in the running to be honoured by the jury, led by Barbie director Greta Gerwig. Marking a Cannes first, the prize for best actress went to an ensemble of women; Adriana Paz, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez, for their roles in Jacques Audiard's musical crime comedy, Emilia Perez.

The festival's biggest prize, the Palme d’Or, went to Cannes' most talked about film: Anora, Sean Baker's lusty movie about a New York sex worker (Mikey Madison) who enters into a relationship with a client.

From ruffle-adorned gowns adorned with gold embroidery to sleek, modern ensembles, the style stakes were higher than ever. Here, see the best dressed stars at the 77th Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony.

1/ 9 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Demi Moore With her waist-length raven hair and her unmistakable elegance, it wasn't hard to single out Demi Moore on the red carpet. The mother-of-three, who shares Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, looked sublime in a column dress from CELINE by Hedi Slimane. With a bow-adorned neckline and leg-lengthening thigh-slit, the actress was reminiscent of timeless Hollywood glamour

2/ 9 © Getty Simone Ashley Amid the success of Bridgerton season three, British actress Simone Ashley made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a timeless black mini dress by Stella McCartney. With a dramatic sweetheart neckline, all-over ruched detailing and a billowing black train, the Netflix star was a monochrome maven in her all-black ensemble, elevated with glittering diamond accessories.

3/ 9 © JB Lacroix Lily Gladstone Oscar nominee and Cannes jury member Lily Gladstone looked enchanting in a structured, emerald dress by Prada. Her look was complemented by a dazzling Boucheron Lierre de Paris necklace.



4/ 9 © Getty Elle Fanning A sweetheart in a semi-sheer dress, Elle Fanning was an ethereal beauty in a dramatic backless dress by Gucci. Earlier in the week, the American actress served as a juror for L’Oréal’s Lights On Women’s Worth Award, an esteemed role she inherited from Kate Winslet. "I am honored to preside as juror of the Lights on Women’s Worth Award and to play part in continuing this important initiative," the star said when her role was announced. "Such platforms are essential in supporting emerging female talent, giving them the opportunity to showcase their unique skills and work and empowering them to become the artist they want to be."

5/ 9 © Getty Joey King Joey King was a red carpet darling in a lemon-yellow, cap sleeved gown and jewel-adorned opera gloves to step out at the Palais des Festivals.



6/ 9 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Ikram Abdi Omar Model Ikram Abdi Omar was a vision in a lace gown by Miss Sohee, elevated with all-over gold embroidery and jewellery by Chopard.



7/ 9 © Getty Andie MacDowell Leading the glamour, Andie MacDowell looked mesmerising in a sweeping purple gown that cascaded down her elegant frame.

8/ 9 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Viola Davis Ever since the Princess of Wales stepped out in a two-tone Roland Mouret dress at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in 2022, black dresses with contrasting necklines have been in vogue. Looking divine at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony, Viola Davis put her own spin on the timeless style moment as she charmed in a regal AMI Paris adorned with an elegant white cape.