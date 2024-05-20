Demi Moore, 61, drops jaws in otherworldly satin gown and tumbling hip-length hair

Demi Moore is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival, having attended the glittering affair in the French Riviera several times throughout her illustrious career.

This year however, the mood feels different for Demi, who lapped up a 13-minute standing ovation at the first screening of her new body horror flick ‘The Substance’ on Sunday night.

Not only has the Hollywood muse made a triumphant return to the spotlight, but at 61, the 'Ghost' star appears to have entered her fashion darling era...

Demi Moore's head-turning Cannes Film Festival look Arriving for the premiere, the raven-haired beauty graced the red carpet alongside her co-star Margaret Qually. © Getty Demi Moore attends the "The Substance" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. Demi looked breathtaking in a Champagne-hued fishtail gown by Schiaparelli’s Spring 2024 Couture collection. The striking, satin ensemble bordered on futuristic with its alien-like structured plume adding drama to the neckline of the strapless dress.

With a ruched bustier, fitted waist and slinky, fluid skirt the actress couldn’t have looked more mesmerising as she commanded attention at the Palais des Festivals. © Pascal Le Segretain (L-R) Dennis Quaid, Coralie Fargeat, Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore attend the "The Substance" red carpet Demi’s age-defying beauty look consisted of a hydrating foundation topped with a rose-tinted blush, while she rocked her signature black smokey eye for added drama.

© Getty Demi looked sublime in the Schiaparelli gown The mother-of-three, who shares Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, wore her glossy black hair in tumbling waves that fell all the way to her hips.

Demi rocks polka dots for the post-premiere photocall © Getty Demi slipped into polka dots for her and her pup Pilaf's photocall The morning after, Demi once again showed her sartorial prowess as she stepped into the sunshine in Cannes wearing a polka-dot dress and toe-cap heels. She was armed with her Chihuahua, Pilaf, who is fast becoming a runway VIP and red carpet name as he rarely leaves Demi's lap.

Demi was styled by her beloved stylist Brad Goreski, who was the mastermind behind her ethereal Harris Reed look for the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month. © Theo Wargo/GA Demi Moore wear a custom made gown by designer Harris Reed