Demi Moore and Bella Hadid lead best-dressed stars at luxury Chopard dinner during Cannes 2024

The Cannes Film Festival brought more glamour to the French Riviera on Tuesday – and it wasn't just incredible fashion that was a feast for the eyes, but jaw-dropping jewelry too.

Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Eva Green, and more A-listers donned their finest jewels to attend Chopard's Once Upon a Time dinner at Hôtel Du Cap-Eden-Roc.

The exclusive event featured outfits in several colors, fabrics, and styles: from bold yellow and metallic silver to black velvet and figure-hugging designs.

Check out the best-dressed stars below…

© Getty Demi Moore Demi Moore looked like a ray of sunshine in her canary yellow dress that added another pop of color with pink applique floral detailing on the hip. The vibrant gown also boasted waist-defining ruching and a thigh split, with Demi adding a pair of candy pink stilettos with an ankle strap and a pointed toe, and statement floral drop earrings.

© Getty Images Bella Hadid Bella Hadid proved her supermodel status in a plunging, metallic silver dress that poured over her incredible physique like liquid and featured an exposed back, and a subtle train. Bella rocked beautiful diamond accessories with a matching necklace, drop earrings, and statement rings.

© Getty Images Eva Green Actress Eva Green looked like a gothic vixen in her black velvet gown that hugged her curves. The floor-sweeping design boasted sheer paneling across the arms and chest, which was showcased with a plunging neckline. Her dramatic multi-layered necklace, delicate earrings, black hair, and bold red lips finished the look off perfectly.

© Getty Images Poppy Delevingne Poppy Delevingne oozed glamour in her silver, figure-hugging dress that looked like it was covered in scales. The stunning design boasted structured hips and round cups at the bust with a subtle plunge. Her dazzling jewelry matched the striking ensemble perfectly.

© Getty Images Nicky Hilton Nicky Hilton looked gorgeous in her custom blue gown by Rebecca Vallance. The bold frock featured sequin embellishment, an off-the-shoulder neckline, sparkly silver bows adorning the plunging neckline, and a satin blue train. Her accessories didn't distract from the dress, with Nicky opting for silver diamond earrings and a chunky ring to match her color scheme.

© Getty Images Petra Nemcova Model Petra Nemcova was all legs in her semi-sheer black and blue gown which exposed her toned physique underneath. The romantic dress fell off the shoulders and boasted a thigh-high slit and floor-sweeping length. Her heart-shaped diamond earrings added a playful touch to her dreamy look.

© Getty Images Diane Kruger Diane Kruger opted for classic black in her strapless midi dress that had a chunky train and intricate embroidered detailing. Adding a pop of color, she accessorized with a sparkly red, heart-shaped clutch and diamond and ruby earrings, and a necklace.