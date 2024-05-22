Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore and Bella Hadid lead best-dressed stars at luxury Chopard dinner during Cannes 2024
Demi Moore and Bella Hadid lead best-dressed stars at luxury Chopard dinner during Cannes 2024

The A-listers attended Chopard's Once Upon a Time dinner

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
The Cannes Film Festival brought more glamour to the French Riviera on Tuesday – and it wasn't just incredible fashion that was a feast for the eyes, but jaw-dropping jewelry too.

Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Eva Green, and more A-listers donned their finest jewels to attend Chopard's Once Upon a Time dinner at Hôtel Du Cap-Eden-Roc.

The exclusive event featured outfits in several colors, fabrics, and styles: from bold yellow and metallic silver to black velvet and figure-hugging designs.

Check out the best-dressed stars below…

Demi Moore in yellow gown© Getty

Demi Moore

Demi Moore looked like a ray of sunshine in her canary yellow dress that added another pop of color with pink applique floral detailing on the hip.

The vibrant gown also boasted waist-defining ruching and a thigh split, with Demi adding a pair of candy pink stilettos with an ankle strap and a pointed toe, and statement floral drop earrings.

bella hadid chopard once upon a time dinner cannes 2024© Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid proved her supermodel status in a plunging, metallic silver dress that poured over her incredible physique like liquid and featured an exposed back, and a subtle train.

Bella rocked beautiful diamond accessories with a matching necklace, drop earrings, and statement rings.

eva green chopard once upon a time dinner cannes 2024© Getty Images

Eva Green

Actress Eva Green looked like a gothic vixen in her black velvet gown that hugged her curves.

The floor-sweeping design boasted sheer paneling across the arms and chest, which was showcased with a plunging neckline.

Her dramatic multi-layered necklace, delicate earrings, black hair, and bold red lips finished the look off perfectly.

poppy delevingne chopard once upon a time dinner cannes 2024© Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne oozed glamour in her silver, figure-hugging dress that looked like it was covered in scales.

The stunning design boasted structured hips and round cups at the bust with a subtle plunge.

Her dazzling jewelry matched the striking ensemble perfectly.

nicky hilton chopard once upon a time dinner cannes 2024© Getty Images

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton looked gorgeous in her custom blue gown by Rebecca Vallance. The bold frock featured sequin embellishment, an off-the-shoulder neckline, sparkly silver bows adorning the plunging neckline, and a satin blue train.

Her accessories didn't distract from the dress, with Nicky opting for silver diamond earrings and a chunky ring to match her color scheme.

petra nemcova chopard once upon a time dinner cannes 2024© Getty Images

Petra Nemcova

Model Petra Nemcova was all legs in her semi-sheer black and blue gown which exposed her toned physique underneath.

The romantic dress fell off the shoulders and boasted a thigh-high slit and floor-sweeping length. Her heart-shaped diamond earrings added a playful touch to her dreamy look.

diane kruger chopard once upon a time dinner cannes 2024© Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger opted for classic black in her strapless midi dress that had a chunky train and intricate embroidered detailing.

Adding a pop of color, she accessorized with a sparkly red, heart-shaped clutch and diamond and ruby earrings, and a necklace.

greta gerwig chopard once upon a time dinner cannes 2024© Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Director Greta Gerwig wore a bold monochrome dress that consisted of a black, plunging, sleeveless top and a silver, floor-length skirt with a paperbag waist, which she accessorized with delicate diamond jewelry.

