Demi Moore and Bella Hadid lead best-dressed stars at luxury Chopard dinner during Cannes 2024

The Cannes Film Festival brought more glamour to the French Riviera on Tuesday – and it wasn't just incredible fashion that was a feast for the eyes, but jaw-dropping jewelry too.
Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Eva Green, and more A-listers donned their finest jewels to attend Chopard's Once Upon a Time dinner at Hôtel Du Cap-Eden-Roc.
The exclusive event featured outfits in several colors, fabrics, and styles: from bold yellow and metallic silver to black velvet and figure-hugging designs.
Check out the best-dressed stars below…
Demi Moore
Demi Moore looked like a ray of sunshine in her canary yellow dress that added another pop of color with pink applique floral detailing on the hip.
The vibrant gown also boasted waist-defining ruching and a thigh split, with Demi adding a pair of candy pink stilettos with an ankle strap and a pointed toe, and statement floral drop earrings.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid proved her supermodel status in a plunging, metallic silver dress that poured over her incredible physique like liquid and featured an exposed back, and a subtle train.
Bella rocked beautiful diamond accessories with a matching necklace, drop earrings, and statement rings.
Eva Green
Actress Eva Green looked like a gothic vixen in her black velvet gown that hugged her curves.
The floor-sweeping design boasted sheer paneling across the arms and chest, which was showcased with a plunging neckline.
Her dramatic multi-layered necklace, delicate earrings, black hair, and bold red lips finished the look off perfectly.
Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne oozed glamour in her silver, figure-hugging dress that looked like it was covered in scales.
The stunning design boasted structured hips and round cups at the bust with a subtle plunge.
Her dazzling jewelry matched the striking ensemble perfectly.
Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton looked gorgeous in her custom blue gown by Rebecca Vallance. The bold frock featured sequin embellishment, an off-the-shoulder neckline, sparkly silver bows adorning the plunging neckline, and a satin blue train.
Her accessories didn't distract from the dress, with Nicky opting for silver diamond earrings and a chunky ring to match her color scheme.
Petra Nemcova
Model Petra Nemcova was all legs in her semi-sheer black and blue gown which exposed her toned physique underneath.
The romantic dress fell off the shoulders and boasted a thigh-high slit and floor-sweeping length. Her heart-shaped diamond earrings added a playful touch to her dreamy look.
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger opted for classic black in her strapless midi dress that had a chunky train and intricate embroidered detailing.
Adding a pop of color, she accessorized with a sparkly red, heart-shaped clutch and diamond and ruby earrings, and a necklace.
Greta Gerwig
Director Greta Gerwig wore a bold monochrome dress that consisted of a black, plunging, sleeveless top and a silver, floor-length skirt with a paperbag waist, which she accessorized with delicate diamond jewelry.