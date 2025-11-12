Ageless Catherine Zeta-Jones, 56, radiates youth in figure-hugging red dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones stole the spotlight on Tuesday with her age-defying appearance alongside her Wednesday co-star, Jenna Ortega. The 56-year-old looked almost as youthful as Jenna, 23, when they shared the stage at The Whitby Hotel for a FYC event in Manhattan to promote their hit Netflix show. Catherine looked radiant with her smooth visage and rocked a bright red turtleneck dress that hugged her curves and boasted long sleeves and a midi length, which she teamed with black boots, blood red lips, and cascading curls. Jenna, meanwhile, was wrapped up in a black trench coat, a gray turtleneck, jeans, and black boots.

Catherine's appearance comes just days before she is set to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband, Michael Douglas, on November 18. The couple met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, with Michael cheekily telling the actress: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children." Catherine wasn't immediately impressed but told Access Hollywood in 2019: "You know what the worst thing is?... He was right." They married at the New York Plaza Hotel in November 2000 and went on to welcome two children, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22.

In September, Catherine poked fun at critics who claimed her marriage to Michael "would never last." She told The Sun: "We've been married 25 years, it's something to celebrate. And they said it would never last! It's a journey of learning and loving and fun, and the prospect of reaching a 25-year anniversary is really quite thrilling. I remember my mum and dad celebrating theirs."

Empty nesters Catherine and Michael now split their time between Bermuda and Europe after listing their sprawling estate in Irvington, Westchester County, last year for a whopping $12 million after buying the riverfront property for $4.5 million in 2019. The couple moved into the home after downsizing from their 15,000-square-foot mansion in nearby Bedford, which they reportedly sold for almost $20.5 million.

Catherine recently admitted that she was initially concerned when their children moved out. "It's like, 'What's gonna happen?' Oh, it's like, you're gonna look at your husband and go, 'Remember me?' No!" she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Her concerns were short-lived as she confirmed there are some benefits to their kids getting older and flying the nest.

"We're good," she said of her and Michael. "And the coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that's the best," she continued, jokingly adding, "But if I was a kid, I'd want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too." It's not just Catherine who was initially concerned about her and her husband's new living situation; Michael was too.

In 2021, he explained during an appearance on the TODAY show: "It's scary. It really is. You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that, then one day you just look at each other ... we're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now."