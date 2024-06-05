Myleene Klass shares her best fashion tips for busy mums and how to find ‘confidence in your outfit’

As a radio presenter for Smooth and Classic FM, panellist on Loose Women, musician, campaigner and author, Myleene Klass has many strings to her bow. She is also mother to daughters Ava, Hero and son Apollo and volunteers as a mentor to students at her former school.

Known for her chic and sophisticated style, this summer she celebrates two years as an ambassador for footwear and apparel brand Skechers.

Myleene balances her varied career roles with being a mother of three

She tells HELLO!: "Skechers has been part of my family’s wardrobe for years. As a busy working mum, I’m always on the go, so comfort is extremely important along with having an effortless look day to day. I love how they cater to everyone’s style – including my own."

She joins Jamie Redknapp as a UK & Ireland ambassador for the global lifestyle brand, which uses comfort technology and innovation to create footwear and apparel to suit every age and activity.

With the launch of new styles in the brand’s Hands Free Slip-in collection, Myleene shares her fashion and wellness tips with HELLO!, and ultimate guide to cost-per-wear dressing…

Myleene's tips for feeling confident

“Wear what you feel good in. Do not feel the pressure of what somebody may tell you you look great in, if it doesn’t necessary suit you or you don’t feel comfortable in it. Make sure that you’ve got that confidence in your outfit, because it just emanates from you. And put on that smile – you’ll feel good, you’ll look good.”

“My hot tip from going from day to night is really simple – start from the bottom, work your way up to the top. Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins are super comfortable and they go with anything.”

“Maybe in the day I’ll wear leisurewear or loungewear, and in the evening I’ll wear a suit – I especially love a velvet suit. And it goes well with my Skechers!”

Myleene Klass on fashion and how to feel confident

Myleene's tips for feeling comfortable

Sharing her advice for juggling the many duties as a mum, presenter and entrepreneur, Myleene advises: “The most important thing is that you’re comfortable, so I want a pair of shoes that are going to carry me through the day. Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins are perfect. They’re versatile, they look great, they feel amazing.”

About Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins

Offering comfort and convenience so that you can “just step in and go”, Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins have been designed with the brand’s clever Heel Pillow™ to hold your foot securely in place, and a cushioned Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole to keep feet cool and comfortable.

Available for men, women and children, they have a unique Stretch Fit® design for sock-like comfort. Machine washable, the array of stylish colourways feature an engineered knit upper with decorative or functional laces. Their many fans particularly love the ease of slipping them on and off at airport security, making them an ideal choice for frequent travellers.

Myleene is a proud ambassador for Skechers

“Skechers are my go-to, they’re the comfiest trainers you’ll ever put on your feet. Perfect for work, the school run and everything in between… It’s like walking on clouds. You just slip your feet in and off you go about your day. I love them so much, I got them for all my family!” Myleene Klass

Discussing her many responsibilities, Myleene comments: “As busy mums we wear lots of different hats for the numerous jobs that are required of us for the day, but we only need one pair of shoes. Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins will look after you through the day. I’ve got Skechers in my cubby hole at work – I’m ready!”

Myleene's tips for feeling strong

The topic of mental health is close to Myleene’s heart, and she tells us: “My hot tip for staying strong is actually having a strong mind. It’s all very well if your arms are strong, your legs are strong, you’ve got your body to where you think it should be, but if your mind’s not in the right place – if you’re not mentally strong – then all the rest just falls apart.”

Myleene's tips for inspiring kindness

Selected for HELLO!’s Kind List 2023, Myleene made headlines last year when she donated her entire I'm A Celebrity… South Africa winnings (£100,000) to Save the Children, a charity for which she has been an ambassador for 12 years.

She shares: "If you don't give children a chance to change their environment, then we don't have a future. I've got two girls who have watched me do this for many, many years and I now have a four-year-old son, and I want them to see that if they want something done, if they can pass kindness on, to step up, then it's a wonderful thing to do. I'm really proud of my children”.

