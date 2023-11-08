Skip to main contentSkip to footer
2023 CMA Awards best red carpet fashion – stunning arrival photos

2023 CMA Awards red carpet: All the jaw-dropping looks

Country music's biggest night arrived in Nashville, Tennessee

cma awards 2023 red carpet arrivals
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
The biggest names in country music have arrived in Nashville, Tennessee for the 2023 CMA Awards – which means there will be some incredible looks on the red carpet.

Held at the city's Bridgestone Arena, the likes of Lainey Wilson, Carrie UnderwoodCarly Pearce, and so many more are expected at the star-studded event – dubbed 'country music's biggest night' – to witness unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations, and special tributes.

But before they can enjoy the show, they will serve up some show-stopping fashion moments – and if last year is anything to go by, we will be treated to more unforgettable red carpet style.

Take a look at some of the most stylish country stars as they arrive below…

2023 CMA Awards red carpet

Carly Pearce

carly pearce cma awards 2023 red carpet© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Carly Pearce rocked the color of the season in her metallic silver, sequinned skirt. The 'What He Didn't Do' singer let the stunning creation be the focus of her outfit, teaming it with a black velvet bandeau top that featured a floor-sweeping train.

Megan Moroney

megan moroney cma awards 2023 red carpet red dress© Getty Images

Double-nominee Megan Moroney had all eyes on her when she graced the red carpet in her billowing scarlet gown. The sensational dress screamed glamour but had a little edge with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo cma awards 2023 red carpet© Getty Images

Actress and singer, Cynthia Erivo, looked beautiful in her purple dress emblazoned with colorful motifs and an elegant train.

Bunnie Xo

bunnie xo cma awards 2023 red carpet© Getty Images

Jelly Roll's wife and podcaster, Bunnie Xo, looked phenomenal in her figure-hugging black dress that featured a sparkling embellishment, mesh sleeves, and a plunging neckline.

Ashley McBryde

ashley mcbryde cma awards 2023 red carpet dress© Getty Images

The 'Devil I Know' singer turned heads with her entrance in this floor-sweeping red gown that boasted a halter neck design to show off her various tattoos.

Emily Ann Roberts

Emily Ann Roberts cma awards 2023 red carpet© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

'The Voice' season nine finalist and country music singer, Emily Ann Roberts looked stunning in her multi-colored, sequinned jumpsuit that boasted flared sleeves and cut-outs along her waist.

Brittany Spencer

brittany spencer cma awards 2023 red carpet© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The country singer oozed confidence in her sultry black velvet dress that boasted an off-the-shoulder design, center split, and ruched detailing at the waist.

Hailey Whitters

Hailey Whitters cma awards 2023© Getty Images

New Artist nominee Hailey Whitters channeled her inner 'Pretty Woman' in this incredible, floor-length red gown and white opera gloves. We love the elaborate ruffle detailing on the sleeves and neckline.

Mickey Guyton

mickey guyton yellow dress cma awards 2023© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The 'How You Love Someone' singer opted for a bold pop of color in her yellow mini dress that featured rhinestone embellishment, a cut-out under the bust, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

