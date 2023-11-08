2023 CMA Awards red carpet: All the jaw-dropping looks

The biggest names in country music have arrived in Nashville, Tennessee for the 2023 CMA Awards – which means there will be some incredible looks on the red carpet.

Held at the city's Bridgestone Arena, the likes of Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, and so many more are expected at the star-studded event – dubbed 'country music's biggest night' – to witness unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations, and special tributes.

WATCH: The 2023 CMA Awards reveal incredible line-up of performers

But before they can enjoy the show, they will serve up some show-stopping fashion moments – and if last year is anything to go by, we will be treated to more unforgettable red carpet style.

Take a look at some of the most stylish country stars as they arrive below…

2023 CMA Awards red carpet

Carly Pearce © Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Carly Pearce rocked the color of the season in her metallic silver, sequinned skirt. The 'What He Didn't Do' singer let the stunning creation be the focus of her outfit, teaming it with a black velvet bandeau top that featured a floor-sweeping train.

Megan Moroney © Getty Images Double-nominee Megan Moroney had all eyes on her when she graced the red carpet in her billowing scarlet gown. The sensational dress screamed glamour but had a little edge with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

Cynthia Erivo © Getty Images Actress and singer, Cynthia Erivo, looked beautiful in her purple dress emblazoned with colorful motifs and an elegant train.

Bunnie Xo © Getty Images Jelly Roll's wife and podcaster, Bunnie Xo, looked phenomenal in her figure-hugging black dress that featured a sparkling embellishment, mesh sleeves, and a plunging neckline.

Ashley McBryde © Getty Images The 'Devil I Know' singer turned heads with her entrance in this floor-sweeping red gown that boasted a halter neck design to show off her various tattoos.

Emily Ann Roberts © Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock 'The Voice' season nine finalist and country music singer, Emily Ann Roberts looked stunning in her multi-colored, sequinned jumpsuit that boasted flared sleeves and cut-outs along her waist.

Brittany Spencer © Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock The country singer oozed confidence in her sultry black velvet dress that boasted an off-the-shoulder design, center split, and ruched detailing at the waist.

Hailey Whitters © Getty Images New Artist nominee Hailey Whitters channeled her inner 'Pretty Woman' in this incredible, floor-length red gown and white opera gloves. We love the elaborate ruffle detailing on the sleeves and neckline.

Mickey Guyton © Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock The 'How You Love Someone' singer opted for a bold pop of color in her yellow mini dress that featured rhinestone embellishment, a cut-out under the bust, and a figure-hugging silhouette.



Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.