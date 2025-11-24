Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's 'opulent' new dress has Buckingham Palace written all over it
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham's 'opulent' new dress has Buckingham Palace written all over it

Victoria Beckham's 'opulent' new dress has Buckingham Palace written all over it

The wife of David Beckham memorably wore a dark blue dress to Buckingham Palace in 2024 - and has reimagined the style a year later

Image© WireImage
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham's festive fashion for this year is stunningly beautiful - we are calling it. At the weekend, the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper shared an up-close shot of her latest dress, calling it 'opulent.' And we think you'll agree, it's magnificent, isn't it? What a sumptuous colour.

The 'Twist Waist Gown In Dark Teal' embraces the jewel tone trend, which always goes into overdrive during the festive period. The style, which is part of her new evening wear collection, costs £1,190 and is described online as a "Demure silhouette, imbued with dramatic flair by virtue of a floor-pooling hemline and sensuous knotted detail at the front waist. Crafted from a body-sculpting high-shine jersey, it has a side-seam split and longer-length sleeves with tactile ruching at the cuff."

View post on Instagram
 
David and Victoria Beckham at state banquet© Alamy

David and Victoria Beckham at state banquet in 2024

Victoria's Buckingham Palace moment

The dress really reminds us of a style that the former Spice Girl wore for a monumental occasion in 2024. Power couple Victoria and David surprised us all when they made an appearance at the State Banquet, held at Buckingham Palace in December last year.

Victoria Beckham wearing navy blue maxi dress for Buckingham Palace event© Instagram

Victoria before the event, posing in the dress in her hall way

VB and her football legend husband were amongst 170 guests at the formal event, which honoured the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, during their state visit to the UK.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: David Beckham finally knighted by King Charles
Victoria Beckham and Britain's former football player David Beckham arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on December 3, 2024, on the first day of the Emir of Qatar's two-day State Visit to Britain.© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

David and Victoria looked so chic in their formal attire

When you're a fashion designer, it makes total sense to wear one of your own creations, and the brunette beauty did just that, donning a floor-length dress which fitted her like a glove. It was midnight blue and also had ruched detail at the waist. Known as the 'Circle Detail Closed Back Gown In Blackberry', it was demure, also had a round neckline and long sleeves with split cuffs.

Victoria Beckham wearing navy blue maxi dress for Buckingham Palace event© Instagram

Fans adored the dress, which had shoulder pads

At the time, the then-50-year-old shared a picture of herself wearing the dress on Instagram, and fans all unanimously agreed it was her best look yet. Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson quipped: "Need this in my life!" Another added: "Legitimately THE perfect dress." A third, model Abbey Clancy, penned: "Wow."

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More