Victoria Beckham's 'opulent' new dress has Buckingham Palace written all over it

Victoria Beckham's festive fashion for this year is stunningly beautiful - we are calling it. At the weekend, the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper shared an up-close shot of her latest dress, calling it 'opulent.' And we think you'll agree, it's magnificent, isn't it? What a sumptuous colour.

The 'Twist Waist Gown In Dark Teal' embraces the jewel tone trend, which always goes into overdrive during the festive period. The style, which is part of her new evening wear collection, costs £1,190 and is described online as a "Demure silhouette, imbued with dramatic flair by virtue of a floor-pooling hemline and sensuous knotted detail at the front waist. Crafted from a body-sculpting high-shine jersey, it has a side-seam split and longer-length sleeves with tactile ruching at the cuff."

© Alamy David and Victoria Beckham at state banquet in 2024 Victoria's Buckingham Palace moment The dress really reminds us of a style that the former Spice Girl wore for a monumental occasion in 2024. Power couple Victoria and David surprised us all when they made an appearance at the State Banquet, held at Buckingham Palace in December last year.



© Instagram Victoria before the event, posing in the dress in her hall way VB and her football legend husband were amongst 170 guests at the formal event, which honoured the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, during their state visit to the UK.



© POOL/AFP via Getty Images David and Victoria looked so chic in their formal attire When you're a fashion designer, it makes total sense to wear one of your own creations, and the brunette beauty did just that, donning a floor-length dress which fitted her like a glove. It was midnight blue and also had ruched detail at the waist. Known as the 'Circle Detail Closed Back Gown In Blackberry', it was demure, also had a round neckline and long sleeves with split cuffs.