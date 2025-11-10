Victoria Beckham's 'naked skirt' proves you can wear see-through clothes in your 50s

Victoria Beckham is definitely a trend setter, not a fashion follower. It doesn't matter what is in Vogue, VB will always stay true to her elite sense of style, which is classic, tailored items that stand the test of time, and are, above all, non-faddy. However, sometimes the 51-year-old former Spice Girl does embrace the fashion styles everyone is talking about, but she always puts her own unique spin on them. A case in point is on 10th November, when the fashion designer shared a stunning shot of herself on Instagram, wearing what can only be described as a 'naked skirt'.

Why would we call it that? Because it's totally see-through. During the latter part of 2025, various celebrities have adopted this risque style of dress, which creates the illusion of 'nudity' with clever sheer panelling and see-through fabric, as well as strategic lace detail and flesh-coloured tones. Alongside the snap of herself, the wife of David Beckham panned: "Loving my new transparent midi skirt and tailored jacket from my new eveningwear edit!"

Victoria Beckham wearing a 'naked' skirt

VB's skirt is known as the 'Basque' and the website says of the look: "Designed with a mesh outer layer and crepe de chine under layer, the Basque Midi Skirt in Black has curved panel seams for a distinctive silhouette. With its basque waistline and pretty organza flowers, it marries feminine design codes with contemporary flair."

How to wear see-through clothes in your 50s

As a fashion editor, I would say that if you are nervous about wearing something see-through, Victoria really is the best guide. I love how she's teamed this daring skirt with the tailored blazer, as it offers coverage and shows just a hint of skin. The tailored element makes the ensemble look ultra-modern against the ethereal tone of the see-through skirt, which also has appliqué detail. Choosing to wear something black just looks so chic, too - black is such a flattering tone and gives the see-through skirt a gothic edge. I would always suggest that if you are going to wear something see-through, always make sure it's just one item. Just hinting at the trend, like VB, always works well.

© Getty Images Fashion influencer Grece Ghanem, 60, wearing a transparent skirt

Victoria's hen do outfit

© Instagram Victoria joined Holly Ramsay for her hen do celebrations

This is the second time Victoria has worn this getup - she actually rocked it at the weekend! The Netflix star joined the Ramsay family as they celebrated their daughter, Holly's hen do in the Cotswolds, at Soho Farmhouse. Cosying up for a flurry of fun pictures, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl posted up a storm, sharing insights into the evening on her Instagram Story. This time, instead of a blazer, Victoria teamed her see-through skirt with a long-sleeve t-shirt-style top, which also had a plunging neckline.