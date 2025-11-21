Victoria Beckham shimmies in 'fluid' new dress to celebrate sister's birthday

Victoria Beckham has had a big week - both professionally and personally. Not only has she been cheering on her youngest son Cruz's new band at a gig, but she's also held a book launch in her flagship Dover Street store, and on Thursday evening, she found time to celebrate her younger sister Louise's birthday, too.

If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Victoria and her sister Louise couldn't be closer. From back in Victoria's iconic Spice Girls heyday to her fashion mogul era, Louise has been a constant support to her celebrity sister, despite the fact that she has always led a private life away from the spotlight.

VB celebrated her sister Louise's birthday in style

Sharing a plethora of snaps on her wildly popular Instagram page, VB looked to be having a fun-filled family dinner in the UK's capital for her sister. Alongside her mother and nieces, VB posed in a fabulous LBD (little black dress) as she smiled for the camera. With her caramel-toned highlights tumbling over her bare shoulders, lined with the spaghetti straps of the fabulous frock, the 51-year-old has never looked better.

Victoria's love letter to the slip dress

The former Spice Girl has always been totally obsessed with slip dresses for many years now; it's almost become her go-to fashion frock. It is easy to see why - as a fashion editor, I would say that the slip dress is the ultimate 'throw on and go dress' as it keeps its shape due to the ultra fluid material. It expertly hugs the frame at the same time as streamlining it, and the spaghetti straps always give it a seriously sexy edge (but subtly.)

© Instagram Victoria wearing a white slip dress earlier this year

VB is pretty daring when she wears one - combining it with strappy stilettos and high heels, as well as delicate jewels.

How to style a slip dress

I personally would always add a well-tailored blazer if I were wearing a slip dress. A staple like this gives the look an added sleekness and also covers up your arms if you're nervous about having lots of flesh on show. I would also add a necktie to give a theatrical, 'Sloane Ranger' kick to my look, a popular fashion trend for 2025.

Victoria's most memorable slip dress moment

Fashion designer Victoria has worn a plethora of slip dresses in so many shades over the years, but my personal favorite has to be the style she wore to her eldest son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz, which took place at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022.

VB put the 'M' in mother-of-the-groom attire, wearing a truly breathtaking, metallic silk slip dress, which the designer herself dreamed up especially for the standout occasion. The gunmetal grey ensemble had a shimmery, liquid texture as the light hit it, was trimmed with lace, and had a sensual, backless cut.

Speaking about her wedding attire, fashion mogul Victoria told Grazia magazine at the time: "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear. The day wasn't about me; it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."