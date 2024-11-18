Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum and Seal's kids reunite for 'family time' at oldest son's college
Heidi Klum in mini dress and Seal in black suit© Jon Kopaloff

The German supermodel shares four kids with her ex

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Heidi Klum's son, Henry, 19, recently left home for college and it looks like he's having the best time.

The AGT host gave a glimpse into his new life with a detailed post on Instagram documenting her weekend visiting her oldest son

Heidi was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz and her two youngest children, Lou, 15, and Johan, 17, as they embarked on their latest adventure. 

She posted a series of images and videos as they dined out, played board games in his dorm room and indulged in plenty of sweet treats. 

One head-turning photo of the three siblings — older sister, Leni, 20, did not appear to be with them — showed them walking away from the camera and it is clear that the kids have inherited their famous parents' height. 

Heidi — who shares her children with her ex-husband, Seal — captioned the post: "Henry in college. Family time."

The German model recently opened up about her children growing up and how she's trying to be a cool parent. 

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children© Instagram
Heidi and Tom with her four kids

"I don't want to be uptight," she told  The Times of London, explaining she said to her sons: "Be kind, have condoms, don’t make me a grandmother yet."

Heidi, 51, keeps things as relaxed as possible with her kids, whether she's modeling lingerie with Leni, or discussing relationships with her sons. 

Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival after party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France.© Getty Images
Leni was absent from the weekend away

One way she has embraced motherhood is through a good sense of humor, as she once said of her household: "Rule No. 1 is always to look cool, and rule No. 2 is don't forget about rule No. 1. We have other rules … but the No. 1 rule is to always look cool."

Leni is following in her mom's modeling footsteps, while her youngest daughter is focused on a different career path. 

Heidi revealed: "My younger daughter thinks she wants to be president. She likes politics."

Seal with his four children and girlfriend Laura Strayer © Monica Schipper
Seal with his children and girlfriend Laura Strayer

Despite their split, Heidi and Seal have a good relationship with their children. 

At the start of the year, the four siblings stood tall alongside their dad as they supported him at the Book of Clarence premiere.

Heidi and Seal divorced after seven years of marriage in 2014. 

Heidi Klum and husband musician Seal pose at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party held at the Kodak Theatre, Grand Ballroom on November 15, 2007 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Heidi and Seal split in 2014

At the time of their break-up, the former couple's statement read:  "While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate. We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart.

"This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition. We thank our family, friends, and fans for their kind words of support. And for our children’s sake, we appreciate you respecting our privacy."

