Heidi Klum and Seal's kids reunite for 'family time' at oldest son's college

Heidi Klum's son, Henry, 19, recently left home for college and it looks like he's having the best time.

The AGT host gave a glimpse into his new life with a detailed post on Instagram documenting her weekend visiting her oldest son.

Heidi was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz and her two youngest children, Lou, 15, and Johan, 17, as they embarked on their latest adventure.

She posted a series of images and videos as they dined out, played board games in his dorm room and indulged in plenty of sweet treats.

One head-turning photo of the three siblings — older sister, Leni, 20, did not appear to be with them — showed them walking away from the camera and it is clear that the kids have inherited their famous parents' height.

Heidi — who shares her children with her ex-husband, Seal — captioned the post: "Henry in college. Family time."

The German model recently opened up about her children growing up and how she's trying to be a cool parent.

© Instagram Heidi and Tom with her four kids

"I don't want to be uptight," she told The Times of London, explaining she said to her sons: "Be kind, have condoms, don’t make me a grandmother yet."

Heidi, 51, keeps things as relaxed as possible with her kids, whether she's modeling lingerie with Leni, or discussing relationships with her sons.

© Getty Images Leni was absent from the weekend away

One way she has embraced motherhood is through a good sense of humor, as she once said of her household: "Rule No. 1 is always to look cool, and rule No. 2 is don't forget about rule No. 1. We have other rules … but the No. 1 rule is to always look cool."

Leni is following in her mom's modeling footsteps, while her youngest daughter is focused on a different career path.

Heidi revealed: "My younger daughter thinks she wants to be president. She likes politics."

© Monica Schipper Seal with his children and girlfriend Laura Strayer

Despite their split, Heidi and Seal have a good relationship with their children.

At the start of the year, the four siblings stood tall alongside their dad as they supported him at the Book of Clarence premiere.

Heidi and Seal divorced after seven years of marriage in 2014.

© Getty Images Heidi and Seal split in 2014

At the time of their break-up, the former couple's statement read: "While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate. We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart.

"This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition. We thank our family, friends, and fans for their kind words of support. And for our children’s sake, we appreciate you respecting our privacy."