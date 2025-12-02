Hugh Jackman's girlfriend Sutton Foster oozes glamour in plunging dress during star-studded date-night

Hugh Jackman's girlfriend, Sutton Foster, added a touch of sparkle to her date night sartorial agenda this season. The 50-year-old actress stepped out alongside her beau at The Gotham Film Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday.

Sutton exuded chic in a glittering black dress that was embellished with intricate sequins. The garment, which featured razor-thin straps and a plunging neckline, was cut elegantly at the ankle. The dress was styled with matching pointed-toe heels and a pair of diamond-encrusted drop earrings. Sutton's luscious brunette locks were swept back while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Hugh looked suave in a sleek black tuxedo and patent leather shoes as he posed next to his partner on the red carpet. Hugh and Sutton clearly coordinated their style sets for the events, with the all-black ensembles offering the ultimate power couple aesthetic. The actor's classic suit served as the perfect foil for Sutton's bold gown.

© FilmMagic Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street

The couple's appearance comes after the Wolverine actor made it Instagram official with the Broadway star in November. "@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle … now that's an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of Sutton onstage mid-performance, dressed in a shimmering green gown with a flattering cowl neckline. He added a video of Sutton in the post, which saw her waving at him from the stage just before she broke into song.

The pair made their red carpet debut back in October at the Song Sung Blue premiere during AFI Fest, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Hugh looked dapper in a black suit and tie, paired with a white shirt, while Sutton looked elegant in a low-cut black satin dress.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the 2025 AFI Fest - Closing Night Gala Premiere of Song Sung Blue

Hugh and Sutton first hit it off on stage as they starred alongside each other in Broadway's hit revival of The Music Man from late 2021 until January 2023. The actor split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2024. The pair, who share two children, Oscar and Ava, released a statement informing fans of their separation at the time.

© Getty Images The couple met while starring in The Music Man

The former couple penned: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."