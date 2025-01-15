Hugh Jackman looks so loved up with girlfriend Sutton Foster after sparking debate among fans

Hugh Jackman is clearly smitten with his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, with whom he starred on the hit Broadway show The Music Man in 2022.

While the pair have only recently gone public with their romance, they have not been shy about showing their love, with a string of date nights that have delighted fans.

Their most recent foray out and about was a casual stroll through Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, where the couple were seen holding hands, smiling and laughing with each other.

WATCH: Hugh Jackman sparks debate among fans for latest post

The pair were clearly at ease in each other's presence as they wandered down the path, with Hugh sporting a long-sleeved gray sweater with 'East Hampton Gym' printed on it, complete with dark drawstring pants and blue sneakers.

The Thoroughly Modern Millie actress wore a light gray sweater over a black shirt, with pink pants and black shoes to top it off. She wore her long brunette hair down past her shoulders and was seen giggling with her new love.

Hugh and Sutton first went public with their relationship in January, when they stepped out together for a Santa Monica date night days after he supported her at one of the final performances of her show Once Upon a Mattress.

© Getty Images Hugh and Sutton went public with their romance in January

Their latest outing comes after the 56-year-old sparked debate among fans for his newfound love with a simple Instagram post that featured Hugh rehearsing for an upcoming performance at Radio City Music Hall.

While many flocked to the comments to share their negative feelings towards Hugh's new relationship after he announced his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, a slew of fans congratulated him and shared their support for his new show, New York, With Love.

"Maybe people need to just stop judging and keep their nose out of other people's lives," one fan commented. "As long as they are consenting adults who cares what they do in their private life! It's called private for a reason!"

© BACKGRID The couple have been spotted on a string of sweet date nights

Another fan wrote a passionate message in support of the actor. "His personal life has nothing to do with his talent. People need to learn to separate the two," they said.

One other simply wrote, "No one knows the details of his and Deb's relationship. Every person should take care of their personal life. And not get into someone else's life."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married for 27 years before they filed for divorce; they released a statement asking for privacy during the difficult time.

© Getty Images Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married for 27 years

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," their statement read."Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."

"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they finished.

© Getty Images The pair co-starred in The Music Man

Sutton and Hugh co-starred in The Music Man on Broadway, and became fast friends at the time with both actors going on to support each other after the show's end.

The 49-year-old mother of one filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.